From Lane to Lagarde, there is no doubt about the ECB’s next moves

The next moves of the ECB

The ECB is preparing for a new increase in interest ratesin the context of a monetary policy that remains restrictive also for the US Federal Reserve, against inflation that remains quite high and, presumably, it will rise again in the coming months. According to prevailing expectations, the Governing Council of the ECB in early May should proceed with a limited rate hike in 25 basis pointsconfirming on the one hand the need for new increases, given the high inflation, on the other the prudence triggered by the financial instability caused by the banking crises.

This is the picture that has emerged in recent days from a series of interventions of exponents of the Eurotower, who did not focus on “if” interest rates will increase – a move taken for granted – but indicated “why” the cost of money in the EU will be increased.

What Lagarde said

Last only in order of time the intervention of the president Christine Lagarde at the Polytechnic University of Paris, where he confirmed that inflation ‘has been too high for too long’ and therefore monetary policy must “obviously have to deploy all its tools to bring it back to the 2% objective”.

“We have already deployed an important part,” said the number one in Frankfurt, adding that “there is still some way to go” and that “the length of this journey will depend on various factors, in particular on the impact that there will be on the availability of credit following the tensions we have seen with the bankruptcies of two banks in the USA and of a systemic bank in Switzerland”.

The banking crisis and its impact on forward guidance, which has been temporarily suspended”, also mentioned the ECB bulletinaccording to which “some components of the Council would have preferred not to raise interest rates until the tensions on the financial markets subsided”, but one “very large” majority decided for a new increase by 50 basis points, while agreeing that “it was necessary to avoid communicating unconditional expectations on the future trend of interest rates”.



In recent days, even the deputy of the ECB, Philip Lane confirmed that there will be another rate hike in May, but he didn’t go too far on how much. I don’t have a set amount, I would say we have different data to look at,” she said. (Ticker)