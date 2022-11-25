Home Business From Leonardo and Fincantieri ships with space technology
From Leonardo and Fincantieri ships with space technology

From Leonardo and Fincantieri ships with space technology

GENOVA – Surface ships with sonar that will be able to identify Russian submarines and, under the sea, other submarines loaded with technology also borrowed from space robotics, to face global defense challenges. Fincantieri and Leonardo push the collaboration accelerator to give life to new naval models, increasingly sophisticated hulls with high-tech systems capable of employing robotics and artificial intelligence.

