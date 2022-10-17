The markets have entered the fourth quarter of a very difficult 2022. The factors at play have always been the same since the beginning of the year: the delicate geopolitical context, galloping inflation, the increasingly less accommodative attitude of central banks, the slowdown in the economic cycle and the skyrocketing cost of energy. Consequently, a prudent approach should be taken in the investment strategy. For this reason, Leonteq (member of ACEPI, the Italian Association of Certificates and Investment Products) has launched two new certificates on the market: a Phoenix Autocallable (ISIN CH1216489489) e un Softcallable (ISIN CH1216489471) both having as underlying an equity basket made up of Generali, Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo. The fundamental element is the structure of the certificates which allows the investor great flexibility and resilience to face the unpredictable market situation even in the event of downturns that could occur both in the short and medium term.

Both certificates, already available on EuroTLX of Borsa Italiana, have a nominal value of € 1,000, a duration of 3 years and a 50% deep barrier. This last element, added to the fact that the barrier is of a European type, therefore with an assessment for the purpose of returning the capital only at maturity, makes it a product designed to address the volatility affecting portfolios so far seen on the markets. As far as yields are concerned, these products meet the needs of investors looking for interesting payoffs, especially in the last part of the year and as the maturity of the losses approaches. In fact, the two certificates offer potential rewards with a memory effect on a monthly basis, equal to one annual yield of 15% and 18% (depending on the instrument), taking a position on the three most active Italian blue chips in the insurance, energy and banking sectors.

How the two certificates work

Each month, starting with the first observation date of November 10, 2022, the Phoenix Autocallable certificate will pay one coupon of 1.25% (€ 12.50 per instrument and equal to 15% per annum) provided that the official closing price of all the underlyings (Generali, Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo) is above the activation level of the coupon (in this case equal to the Barrier Level, equal to 50% of the Initial Fixing Level). Not only that, the coupon also enjoys thememory effect. This means that an unpaid coupon is not definitively lost but kept in memory: on subsequent observation dates, if the conditions giving entitlement to payment are met, the previously unpaid coupons would be distributed together with that pertaining to that date of observation. For the Softcallable certificate le monthly coupons are 1.5% (15 euros per instrument and equal to 18% per annum) with the activation conditions that are the same as the previous product.

Both certificates offer investors the advantage ofautocallability which, however, has two different modes. The Phoenix Autocallable allows, starting from 10 February 2023, the advance payment of the nominal value (€ 1,000 per instrument) plus any premiums due in the event that all the underlyings are above the early call level set at 100% of the level of initial fixing on first observation e descending over time (the trigger level for the autocall drops by 5% every nine months to 90%). The autocall mechanism for Softcallable is different. In practice, at each softcall observation date, Leonteq has the right, but not the obligation, to recall the certificate at its discretion. In case theissuer exercises this right the investor receives 100% of the nominal value plus any coupons due.

Finally, at maturity (October 10, 2025), they are looming two different scenarios for both certificates. If the Barrier Event does not occur, i.e. if the Final Fixing Level of all Underlyings is above their respective Barrier Level (50% of the Initial Fixing Level), the Investor will receive 100% of the Denomination plus the Coupon of relevance of the period (and possibly the other portions in memory). Otherwise, if the barrier event occurs, the investor will receive a redemption equal to the nominal value less the performance of the underlying with the worst performance compared to the initial fixing level.

Upside important for the securities that make up the basket

The consensus on the three titles of the basket collected by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is positive. Almost all analysts recommend the purchase (buy) on Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo with a small minority suggesting to sell (sell). On Generali, most analysts recommend keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold), but here too the buy assessments exceed the sells. In addition, the average target price indicates that currently these titles appear under-priced, especially Enel, which is at the lows of February 2017, and from which analysts expect important upside. This makes these underlyings suitable for strategies with investment certificates, or for those with a lateral or moderately bullish view in the medium and long term.

For all the details of the Phoenix Autocallable certificate on Generali, Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo, visit the link.

For all the details of the Softcallable certificate on Generali, Enel and Intesa Sanpaolo, visit the link.