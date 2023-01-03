ROME. The new cold shower will arrive before evening: shortly after 5.30 pm, in fact, the Energy Authority will announce the gas tariff for the month of December for the protection market. If the predictions of the day before are confirmed, another 20% increase will have to be taken into account with the price of methane which would cost 1.48 euros per cubic metre. Yet another bloodletting, the result of the new calculation system introduced by the Arera and based on the average prices of the past month, which will cost families an extra 360 euros a year. A new sting that will certainly rekindle the controversy against the government after yesterday all the oppositions, from the 5 Stars to the Italian Left, to the Third Pole, accused Giorgia Meloni of inconsistency on excise duties after dropping the cut decided in March by Draghi while when he was in opposition he had long theorized their abolition like Salvini.

Even without calculating the new increases in electricity and gas bills, according to Codacons, this year, due to inflation, Italian families will have to take into account approximately 2,400 euros more in expenses. In detail: 507 euros more for food, 490 euros for transport (bus, tram and metro), 366 for filling up the car, 18 for Rcauto and 4 euros more for motorway tolls, and then another 76 euros more for o services and catering, 30 for telephone services, 9 for banking services and 45 linked to increases in local taxes and duties. And if the family is paying a variable-rate mortgage, it will have to count another 1,260 euros more, and luckily the latest budget law has given everyone the opportunity to renegotiate contracts to switch to fixed-rate mortgages and take shelter from future hikes already announced by the ECB.

The total is 2,435 euros, a figure – consumers specify – which does not take into account possible increases in bills, the trend of which will depend on the market and on the effectiveness of the new price cap measures and those that the Italian government will adopt in the coming months. «All analysts agree that the energy crisis will make its effects felt also in 2023, with direct consequences on retail prices and on service tariffs – explains Codacons – In particular, the price lists of food products will remain at high levels , while other expenditure items will reverse the downward trend in the new year and will start to rise again».

Yesterday gas prices on the Amsterdam market reached a new low at 73 euros per megawatt hour also on the back of the drop in consumption (-7.2 billion cubic meters in 2022 to 68.99 billion, estimates by «Relay daily» ). But this month and the next, with the arrival of the cold, the quotations should rise again “significantly”. And with them, again, the bills.

FUELS

Double increase for petrol and diesel: 20 cents more per litre

Start of the year with a double jump in fuel prices: not only is there no longer the discount on excise duties introduced in March by Draghi but also the prices of petroleum products have marked a significant increase with the result that the cost of petrol and diesel rose by about 20 cents per liter compared to 30 December. The “Daily Relay” reported yesterday that 2022 ended with a rise in the price lists with “the prices of refined products which closed the year with an increase, the third in a row”. Since Sunday, self-service petrol has thus risen on average to 1.732 euro/litre (+106 thousandths), while diesel has reached 1.794 (+102). As for the served, petrol rose to 1.891 and diesel to 1.953. Prices discount a significant increase in consumption: +6.8% in November compared to the same month of 2021 (+12.95% for green +4.43% for diesel) in line with the first 10 months of the year (+6. 75%).

INSURANCE

Rc car increases on arrival for 815,000 “bad” drivers

Increases in Rc car arriving for over 815,000 motorists who caused an accident with negligence in the previous 12 months, seeing their class of merit worsen. This was stated by Osservatorio Facile.it, noting that «the figure takes on even greater gravity if we consider that, in December 2022, the average motor liability premium recorded in Italy was just over 458 euros, i.e. as much as 7. 23% more than a year earlier». If at national level the percentage of motorists who have declared an accident with fault is equal to 2.51%, looking at the regional data in first place is Liguria with 3.32% of drivers will see the cost of the motor liability increase . Motorists from Lazio (3.05) and Piedmont (3.02%) follow. The lowest percentages, on the other hand, were found in Calabria (1.52%), Basilicata (1.87%) and Molise (2.02%). In the event of price increases, it is estimated that 1.5 million Italians could be forced to skip the next renewal.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Up to 30% higher for bus, tram and metro tickets

On transport, the Italians “will face a real sting: the worst thing is that these are completely unfair price increases, with consumers called to pay the bill for the current economic crisis” denounces the president of Assoutenti Furio Truzzi. Which, in addition to criticizing the government’s choice not to extend the cut in excise duties, points the finger at the Municipalities that have shareholdings in energy companies and “which have done even worse” because, “despite having benefited from the increase in bills forfeiting generous dividends, have decided to increase the cost of public transport tickets, damaging the community twice”. And so, points out Assoutenti, in Naples the ticket has already risen from 1 euro to 1.20 euro for a few months, in Milan it will go to 2 euro 20. In Parma 10 cents increase (from 1.50 to 1.60) and 20 in Ferrara (from 1.30 to 1.50). Even in Rome from August the price from 1.50 will rise to 2 euros: that is 33% more.

NEW TOLLS

Highways, 48 ​​euros the cost to go from Milan to Rome

To go on the motorway from Rome (south) to Milan (west) estimates Assoutenti due to the new tariffs that came into force at the beginning of the year, the toll rises from 46.5 euros in 2022 to the current 47.3 euros, to then reach 48 euros a July, with an increase of 1.5 euros. From Naples (north) to Milan, on the other hand, if 58.6 euros were spent last year, now 59.7 euros are needed (60.5 euros in July, +1.9 euros). For the Bologna-Taranto section, spending rose from 55.1 euros to 56.1 euros in 2023 (56.9 euros from July, +1.8 euros). As is known, last 30 December the Ministry of Transport allowed Autostrade per l’Italia to increase the price of tolls on its network by 2%, then granting a further increase of 1.34% starting from July 2023. the remaining stretches of motorway (50% of the national network) while waiting for the new financial plans, no increases are envisaged. According to Codacons, on average, each family will pay 4 euros more per year.