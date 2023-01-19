Listen to the audio version of the article

Cortina, Baselga di Piné, Longarone with its hamlet of Castellavazzo and, more generally, the Vajont area. These are the territories that, partly due to planning delays, partly due to cost-benefit evaluations, will not be able to intercept the valorisation process promised by the 2026 Winter Olympics. These are the big disappointments.

It seemed done. Nevertheless Cortina and Longaronewith Castellavazzowill have to give up their variants, therefore forced to manage an anomalous flow of people for two weeks in 2026 with small non-resolution road changes.

This time, it seems strange, it’s not a problem of funding, because most of it had already been allocated. The variant of Longaronelong on paper approx 11 kilometres, should be worth 270 million, of which Anas had already assigned 250. Of course, costs have risen in the meantime due to the energy shock, however we could proceed. But we are still at the Services Conference, the preliminary debate to find an agreement between the parties involved, which started at the end of 2022. For the Olympics, it will already be a lot to finish with the first 3 kilometers, to be optimistic.

Same thing Cortina: il underground tunnel from 4 kilometers that was supposed to permanently relieve local traffic will not be there. We are now proceeding with adjustments to the local road system. In this case the estimated costs were approximately 205 million initial, of which 67 allocated. But here too we are at the Services Conference, which also started at the end of last year.

If the delays in planning and tenders and local debates weigh on the road infrastructure front, so far Baselga di Pinéthe speech is different. The assessment of the political world is that it is no longer worth investing in a sports facility such as the Ice Rink for speed skating. The cost for the redevelopment and adaptation of the structure, with extra energy costs, risks reaching 90 million, which the Province of Trento evidently does not feel like spending, seeing the clear risk of a cathedral in the desert. The Milano Cortina Foundation is moving towards Turin, which already has its Oval ready. And so Baselga also loses this train, which was seen by many as an opportunity to relaunch a once thriving territory.