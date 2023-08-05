From minimum wage to income: a hot autumn for the government

From minimum wage to basic income: it will be a hot autumn for the government

(Teleborsa) – From basic income to minimum wage: there are many open fronts – and all very hot – between the government and the opposition who on Thursday 3 August became enraged by the approval of the Chamber of the Chamber to the suspensive question of the majority aimed at suspending the examination of the opposition’s bill on wages minimum for a period of sixty days.

“We are faced with the flight of the majority, who flee from a real problem“, said Pd secretary Elly Schlein speaking of the suspension on the PdL on the minimum wage. “We are open to dialogue. Not to indefinite postponements. The majority say that they don’t give a damn about people’s suffering ”, she concludes.

“The majority did not tell the truth today in the courtroom. The suspension that formally brings the minimum wage to September 29 is actually a postponement to January. See you after the budget session. Because as is known to all during that period it is not possible to vote on spending laws. The right is therefore cheating the Italians”, increased the dose the democratic group leader in the Labor commission Arturo Scotti.

vote against also of the M5s. We already tell you now: do not present yourselves in October with proposals aimed at splitting the audience of underpaid workers ”, said Giuseppe Conte speaking in the courtroom on the suspension. “Meloni’s openings to dialogue have remained only words”.

We risk a social disaster and widespread poverty

And it is precisely with the Five Star Movement that the clash on the Basic income. “For months we have been sounding the alarm about the risk of a social disaster. Between November and December we toured Italy from north to south to show Giorgia Meloni that in Italy there are many people who have ended up in conditions of serious difficulty.

Not because of them, not because they are couch potatoes or slackers. Nothing to do. Now the situation is this: enormous difficulties in the territories, for the mayors and for the social services of the municipalities on which Meloni, with a text message from the INPS, has downloaded the difficulties of many families who from one day to the next find themselves without any alternative: without support, without the announced training or retraining courses, without any employment prospects,” President Conte wrote on Facebook.

Over 35,000 irregular users of basic income

In recent days, meanwhile, the mMinister of Labor Calderone he provided some numbers during the information to the Senate on the citizen’s income.” Between 2019 and 2023 from the control activity on the recipients of the citizen’s income carried out by the National Labor Inspectorate and by the Carabinieri, more than 35,700 irregular users”.

Furthermore, he underlined “they result from the checks carried out by the Guardia di Finanza starting from the introduction of the Income and until the first half of 2023 contributions unduly received or unduly requested for an amount of 506 million”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

