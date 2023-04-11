Terna, Giuseppina Di Foggia, the profile of the manager chosen by Meloni

Il government accelerate on by namethanks to the departure in the evening of the minister of the Economy Giorgetti for the US, this could prove to be the decisive day to close the game for big five companies participate Of State: Eni, Enel, Poste, Leonardo and Terna. The most significant novelty comes from the latter, Melons would be willing to assign the position of managing director for that company to one donna. The favorite would be Josephine of Foggia53, current CEO of Nokia. Meloni knows her very well – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – being the manager a lot her sister’s friend Arianna. After the master’s degree in Electronic Engineering at the University of Rome “La Sapienza” and the state exam for the qualification to practice as an engineer, Di Foggia achieved in United States the master in Professional Program Management at the Stevens Institute and attended specialization and general management courses at the SDA Mouthfuls of Milan and the Luiss Business School From Rome.

After the responsibility of Research e Development within mobile radio and smart network in Nokiaassumes the role of Project Director to then cover over the years other managerial roles in all sectors of the agency. He has also had roles of strategic responsibility for the South East Europe first and then for central-southern Europe. He currently holds the position of CEO and Vice President of Nokia Italy and Country Manager for Italy and Malta with responsibility for drive development business, client operations and strategy execution in both countries. Now the most important challenge, the role of CEO in one of the top five state shareholdings: the armchair by is ready for her Ternathe first woman in the history of Italy to assume a similar role.

