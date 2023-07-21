From Nordio, Mattarella’s green light is only technical. Frost Quirinale-government

From Nordio, the Quirinale wants a radical change but for now his hands are tied. The backstory

Mattarella took ten days of time before giving the green light to the bill proposed by the Minister of Justice Nordic. The signature of the President of the Republic, however – reads the Corriere della Sera – is just a formal actactually the head of state did not like the measure and there is now tension between the Quirinale and the government over some articles contained in this measure. Sergio Mattarella could do nothing else than authorize the presentation to the Chambers of that disputed (not only by the robes) bill which provides “changes to the penal codethe code of penal procedure, the judicial system and the code of the military system”. The ten days that the president took to study the text of this first tranche it has by no means cleared his doubts on some critical nodes.

Concerns specifically addressed on a couple of items written by the Minister Keeper of the Seals. The one that provides cancellation of abuse of office and what drastically reduces the scope of the influence traffic. Two hypotheses of crime whose abrogation appears in all evidence incompatible with the anti-corruption choices that on the contrary, the European Union wants to strengthen. Which would end up exposing us to new tensions and conflicts with our partners.

