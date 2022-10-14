Listen to the audio version of the article

For some years now, the contamination between the world of fashion and that of furniture has been increasingly strong: this is demonstrated by the growing number of major fashion brands that set up divisions dedicated to the home and vice versa, the interest on the part of furniture companies to acquire licenses to produce these brands. But the relationship between the two worlds also takes shape in more subtle aspects and, so to speak, upstream of the production chain.

This is the case of Paneco, a Japanese brand that proposes and implements a new production model oriented towards recycling, throughupcycling of waste fibers from clothing and the design of a circular economy.

A way to reuse part of 13 million tons of waste related to the global clothing industry. Most discarded clothing is disposed of and incinerated, emitting huge amounts of greenhouse gases.

After three years of analysis and research, the company led by ceo Kazuhiro Hara has created a multifunctional product to support designers, architects and companies in search of eco-sustainable, innovative and high-performance materials that are in turn recyclable at the end of their life. . Paneco can be applied in different construction types, from coatings to design and furniture products (tables, poufs, seats, lamps, wardrobes) or for new solutions to be used for interior decorations, displays and furniture in various spaces such as shops, commercial structures, events and offices.

91.5% of each panel is made up of recovered garments: to make one of the dimensions 930 x 930 x 5.5 mm, for example, 20 shirts are needed.