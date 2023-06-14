From pharmaceuticals to the IT sector, the top companies in southern Italy. Classification

Working in the South, the ranking of the best companies: it dominates the IT sector

Best Workplaces in South Italy: for the first time comes the ranking from Southern Italy dedicated to companies whose employees are more happy to work. The ranking includes the otto best realities of the South, and was drawn up by Great Place to Work Italiaa leading company in the study and analysis of the corporate climate.

The survey took into consideration various indicators, in particular the dimensions of theequity and ofprideso you have performance really best compared to those of the main entrepreneurial realities of the Central-Northern Italy: in fact, these two indices are perceived more positively in the South (85% and 90%) than in the central-northern regions (83% and 88%).

