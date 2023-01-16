In the past 2022,New Energy VehicleThe market growth has exceeded expectations, and the penetration rate has increased rapidly, which can be called a year of “big explosion”.

And this outbreak is not only reflected in thenew energy vehiclesproductionSalesIn fact, it should be said that it is the common result of technological progress and product enrichment.

Having said that, in 2022, when the chapter has been turned, what new technology applications will gradually push new energy vehicles to a new stage?

We will take stock of one or two for you today.

Kylin battery

The “Kirin battery”, which was named the best invention of 2022 by the US “Time” magazine, is placed at the top of this inventory. No one should have any doubts, right?

Although the technology is still the same CTP technology, butCATLThe CTP3.0 released in the middle of this year, that is, the Kirin battery, has almost squeezed the performance index of the current battery material system to the limit.

To put it simply, through the improvement of the structure again, under the same chemical system and the same battery pack size, another breakthrough in energy density has been achieved, which is 13% ahead of Tesla’s 4680 battery, and the energy density can reach 255Wh/kg. Can easily make the vehicle break through 1000 kilometersbattery life。

At the same time, the thermal management system has been further improved, and the previous bottom liquid cooling has been changed to side heat dissipation. The heat dissipation area is equivalent to expanding from the plane to the facade, which has become four times that of the previous one, which means that the sales of battery temperature control have increased significantly. It is reported that only half of the original time is used, so that the reliability and life of the battery will be much higher than the traditional one.

CTC battery chassis integration technology

This was originally an idea proposed by Musk on the 2020 Battery Day. At that time, Musk revealed that Tesla is developing this body structure, designing the battery pack as a body structural part, and integrating the battery pack with the front and rear of the body. Moreover, this method is called the ultimate manufacturing method of electric vehicles in the future.

But just two years later, the technology has become a reality.

Furthermore, the so-called CTC actually means to letPower BatterySkip the concept of mods and packages and go straight to being part of the chassis. In this way, many structures can be omitted, and the space for arranging batteries can be increased while reducing weight.

Among the series of new cars launched this year, several domestic car companies have achieved mass production of integrated technology.includeBYDThe CTB battery body integration technology, and the CTC technology of zero running. The two are similar, and the battery cover and the body floor are combined into one, so that the battery is both an energy body and a structural part, which simplifies the body structure and production process, and increases the battery layout space.

However, the main point is that neither BYD nor Zero Run has achieved pure CTC. Compared with the radical Tesla Model Y (overseas 4680 version), it is more like a transition.

How extreme is the latter? A whole piece of alloy material is pressed into the body, and then the battery is directly placed on the chassis, including the carpet, central control, and seats. These are all installed on the battery. In order to maximize performance and efficiency, the possibility of disassembly and maintenance is completely cut off.

Because of this, while the technology is gradually emerging in 2022, it has also caused some controversy.

But the author believes that, just like the current smartphones cannot remove the battery, since the battery material cannot make a fundamental breakthrough for the time being (sodium ion is still a PPT), the battery replacement technology can only achieve the future of high-end new energy vehicles at present. , then breaking through at the level of this integrated organization is obviously a practical progress.

800V fast charging

In addition to breakthroughs in body structure, in order to improve the efficiency of new energy vehicles,ChargeCan the speed be faster?

Indeed, the problem of difficult and slow charging is also an important factor restricting the development of electric vehicles, and consumers have extremely strong demand for fast charging. The core of fast charging is to increase the charging power of the vehicle. At present, the most advanced is 800V ultra-fast charging, which can charge for almost 5 minutes, and the battery life of 200 kilometers is no longer a dream.

This technology was first launched in 2019 along with the debut of Porsche’s first pure electric car, the Taycan. Since the Taycan, no other car company has been able to catch up with the 800V supercharger for a long time.

Fortunately, with the rapid development of new energy vehicles, the industry’s supply chain continues to improve. By 2022, 800V high-voltage platforms will gradually be used by more domestic manufacturers. For example, Jihu and Avita use Huawei’s 750V platform, with a battery life of 200 kilometers in 10 minutes. Xiaopeng’s self-developed 800V supercharging technology was launched together with the G9. At the same time as the release of the new electronic and electrical architecture, Li Auto announced that the first pure electric vehicle to be launched in 2023 will also provide an 800V platform and fast charging.

Except for the companies mentioned above, GAC, SAIC, Great Wall, BYD, Lantu, Aion, Geely and other car companies are all deploying 800V. More 800V platform models will be born next year.

The classic phrase “charging for five minutes and standby for two hours” in the mobile phone industry before seems to be more appropriate for the new energy vehicle industry.

A hybrid architecture with contention among a hundred schools of thought

2022 can be called the first year of new energy, which is inseparable from the explosive development of hybrid vehicles. Behind the sharp increase in the sales and penetration rate of hybrid vehicles is the implementation of many innovative technologies.

Before the hybrid structure of a hundred schools of thought contending, in people’s minds, the hybrid system could almost be equated with Japanese companies. There is a popular saying in the car circle before: There are two kinds of hybrids you can buy on the market, one is Liangtian, and the other is other.

It is true that the Toyota hybrid architecture based on the planetary gear structure has extremely high-quality performance in terms of fuel economy, but after years of market verification, its relatively high price and shortcomings in power performance have become more prominent.

With the emergence of hybrid architectures developed by multiple independent brands around 2022, this situation has been broken. The technical architectures of multiple independent brands fully demonstrate the potential of the two mainstream hybrid architectures of extended range and hybrid.

To sum up, 2022 can be regarded as the year when new energy technologies make great strides forward, and the above inventory is a few breakthrough technologies that the author believes are very representative of the year. It’s not about how cool it is from the perspective of consumers, mainly from the perspective of the industry, these breakthroughs have indeed brought objective benefits, bringing significant performance improvements to mass-produced models.

And as these “quantitative changes” continue to occur, in the future, people are more willing to believe that new energy vehicles will have a qualitative change and completely replace traditional fuel vehicles.

Original title: Quantitative change to qualitative change ing, taking stock of the “explosive” technological breakthroughs of new energy vehicles in 2022