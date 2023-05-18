From refrigerators to the top automotive world: the unstoppable rise of Geely

Then there is the emerging brand Lynk & Co, a joint venture between Geely Auto and Volvo Cars, increasingly popular on Italian roads as well. The brand was founded in 2016 and since its inception it has sold over 800,000 vehicles worldwide, of which 180,127 in 2022 alone.

The list continues with the brand Levc (London Electric Vehicle Company), based in Ansty, England, which deals with zero-emission vehicles for use in the taxi market.

Geely New Energy Comemrcial Vehicle Group instead check out several brands of electric commercial vehicle technology and services such as Farizon auto, Green Intelligent Link e Oneworld Technology. Among these Farizon auto, based in Hangzhou, China, produces a range of commercial vehicles that adopt engines with alternative fuels.

Geely Holding has also diversified its business through strategic investments. Geely Technology Group is the division dedicated to innovation of the Geely Group, active in the development of technologies and services for the mobility of the future. Activities carried out by subsidiaries A little high, Field, Qianjiang Motor. While with the brand Mitime Group Geely operates race tracks in Ningbo, Hunan and Utah.

In the end, Geely Talent Development Group is headquartered in Hangzhou and runs schools in Sanya, Hunan, Chengdu, Guangxi and other cities by combining hands-on training, classroom instruction and research.