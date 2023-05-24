Home » From secondary school student to investor with over 300 properties
Business

From secondary school student to investor with over 300 properties

by admin
From secondary school student to investor with over 300 properties

Had bad grades in the past and is now a successful real estate investor: Janina Ellen Sari.
Urbyo GmbH

Janina Ellen Sari has German and Turkish roots. Growing up with her single mother in a troubled district of Hamburg, investing was never an issue during her childhood and youth, she says.

Despite this, Sari now owns over 300 properties. However, she is not a full-time investor, but in a management position at a real estate start-up.

The 33-year-old spoke to Business Insider about how she did it. Editor Alexandra Habdank took down Sari’s statements.

Money was not instilled in me. On the contrary: My mother was a single parent with two daughters and we lived in a troubled part of Hamburg. I went to high school and got bad grades. Neither my teachers nor my classmates believed in me back then. They thought: Janina will be at the checkout somewhere at some point.

At that time I already had the desire to own my own home and to travel. After graduating, I actually wanted to join the army, but that didn’t work out for health reasons. Instead, I did an apprenticeship as an insurance clerk finance.

I bought my first property when I was 21

See also  Why does the uninnovative iPhone 14 sell so well? After experiencing it for myself, I found that the stamina is so great! _Pro_Series_Apple

You may also like

Covid, “The virus continues its dirty work, cases...

Save when shopping for groceries: This simple strategy...

Nvidia, CEO: “Enormous damage from the US-China battle...

Balcony power plants: Installation could be easier for...

Askoll, XKP makes its debut: the new electric...

Competition for Donald Trump? Waiting for DeSantis’ candidacy

Non-financial corporations above estimates in quarter (but run...

These fitness and leisure stocks have upside now,...

Diasorin, CEO Carlo Rosa: diagnostics are strategic to...

Splurge on Patrizia: 50 million euro package for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy