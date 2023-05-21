Home » From Shepherd to Billionaire: Hamdi Ulukaya from Kurdistan is the “King of Yoghurt”
Business

From Shepherd to Billionaire: Hamdi Ulukaya from Kurdistan is the “King of Yoghurt”

by admin
When Hamdi Ulukaya talks about his childhood, time slows down. In a calm voice he tells of the mountains of Kurdistan through which his family drove their flocks of sheep. In the summer, the parents and their six children traveled to ever new pastures. In winter they returned to the village with their animals. “We had what we needed,” Ulukaya recalls. “Full of milk, cheese and yoghurt.” Plus a lot of freedom and “parents who loved us children. It was a good life.”

Ulukaya still leads a good life – just a completely different one. He wrote a fairytale rise story: from shepherd to billionaire.

