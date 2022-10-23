Home Business From sneakers to mobile phones and PCs, the recession is already in shopping
From sneakers to mobile phones and PCs, the recession is already in shopping

From sneakers to mobile phones and PCs, the recession is already in shopping

MILANO – The euphoria that followed the first phase of the pandemic has already worn off. Consumers tighten the proverbial belt and, focusing on basic necessities, are buying fewer and fewer mobile phones, computers, appliances, clothing and sports accessories. The fault of inflation which, from America to Europe, reduces purchasing power by cutting down on shopping in stores. At the same time, fueling fears of recession and concerns that many economies are starting a phase of “stagflation”, a deadly mixture based on price growth and economic stagnation.

