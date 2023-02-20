It’s not just the end of the Superbonus. The Council of Ministers is nearing the end of a whole series of planned bonuses which in fact significantly change the landscape for those who have started or wanted to start working at home from many points of view.

In reality, it will not be an immediate and complete blockade: the works that have begun will be able to benefit from the concessions, even if the climate of uncertainty is great and some aspects are not yet clear.

We want to block all sales and invoice discounts for all types of building bonuses. It is essential to have requested the authorization or to have started the works before the entry into force of the decree. Otherwise there is the risk of having to pay for the interventions in full and many families risk not having the resources to meet these expenses.

The disappears Superbonus, the deduction (starting at 110%, now at 90%) which could be spread over 5 years and which could be requested by both single-family houses and condominiums. The facilitation was also possible for photovoltaic systems or electric recharge shelters.

The disappears restructuring bonus: the deduction of 50% of labor costs, spread over 10 years, intended for extraordinary maintenance, restoration, conservative restoration and building renovation (for example, expenses incurred for ordinary maintenance only on condominium parts).

is deletedEcobonus, the deduction of 50% in 10 years for energy efficiency works (window solutions, solar shading, biomass and condensing boilers). Deduction that rose to 65% for some particular interventions, such as for condensing hot air generators, heat pumps, solar collectors.

Go ahead the Sismabondeduction (starting at 110% and then at 90) spread over 5 years for works following the earthquake, both for consolidation and demolition and reconstruction.

The disappears face bonusesthe deduction of 60% for the expenses of 2022 and 90% for those of 2021 and 2020, spread over 10 years, for facade recovery works (including external painting), but in any case dedicated only to buildings in historic centers and partially built-up areas.

Great perplexities of the unions, who fear the loss of numerous jobs with the end of the concessions. But also fears for the families who have started the interventions and may no longer see them financed.

Two hypotheses are under consideration to resolve the situation. Securitization (which transforms non-transferable financial instruments into transferable and negotiable ones) and the offsetting of credits with F24s (i.e. offsetting the taxes to be paid) that banks can do.

The Uil is mobilizing against the decree: “We don’t rule out a strike,” said union secretary general Pierpaolo Bombardieri. «The Prime Minister had said on several occasions that her method is confrontation. When decisions of this type are taken, the trade union organizations must at least be listened to”. As for the removal of the discount on the invoice and the transfer of credits, “the choice is wrong because it puts tens of thousands of jobs at risk and puts companies in crisis,” says Bombardieri. «Let’s remember that this measure has been modified on many occasions, we were certainly preparing for other interventions, but not for these. – adds the leader of the Uil – The money was used to renovate the houses for everyone, regardless of whether they were condominiums or villas; it could instead be diversified based on income, with a reasoning that was structured over the years. But this measure managed to get a highly crisis-hit sector back on track immediately after the pandemic.