From highway increases to vouchers, through bills and the many bonuses that have been confirmed. Here are the main innovations of the year that opens for families and businesses.

HIGHWAYS

The 2% increase in tolls by Autostrade per l’Italia has started. Another increase of 1.34% expected in July. Price increases for many dealerships have been frozen because they have not filled out the economic and financial plan, because the concession has expired or because they have regional concessions

BILLS

For the first quarter of 2023, the zeroing of system charges continues and the social bonus is strengthened: the Isee income under which aid is received rises from 12 to 15,000 euros. For businesses, tax credits rise to 45% for energy-intensive and gas-intensive businesses and to 35% for commercial establishments. But be careful, with the Milleproroghe, the possibility of increasing bills at contract expirations returns.

FUELS

No more discount on fuel prices from January 1st. The government has not extended the 18 cent discount on petrol and diesel, but they have dropped in the last month

DECONTRIBUTION AND CUNEO

For those who permanently hire disadvantaged women, under 36s and recipients of basic income, there is a total tax exemption of up to 8,000 euros. The cut of the tax wedge by two percentage points has been confirmed for incomes up to 35 thousand euros, rising to 3 for incomes up to 25 thousand euros.

BUILDING AND SUPERBONUS

The Superbonus drops to 90%: for condominiums it remains at 110% only for those who have presented the Cila by December 31st and with a shareholders’ resolution by November 18th. The bonus for the purchase of green furniture and appliances remains with a ceiling of 8 thousand euros.

F – CHILDREN

It is strengthened for the first children (up to one year; up to 3 years for those with at least 3 children). For families with 4 or more children, the surcharge rises to 150 euros. There is also news for parental leave, which goes from 30 to 80% for an additional month up to the age of six, even for fathers.

YOUNG 18 YEAR OLD

The bonus for 18-year-olds also changes: the App18 continues this year only for those who came of age in 2022. The aid of 500 euros then becomes selective: it goes to those who have a birthday in households with Isee under 35 thousand euros (but the benefit starts in 2024) and to those who, within the year in which they turn 19, have the merit of graduating with 100 cents

IVA

The tax drops to 5% on feminine pads and baby products such as powdered milk. VAT is now 5% also for methane gas used for civil and industrial uses, for district heating supplies. It drops from 22 to 10% on pellets

AGILE WORK

For fragile workers, both in the public and in the private sector, it is extended until March 31st. Obviously, the trade union agreements signed also apply to this type of work

COINS

From now on, the ceiling for cash rises from 1,000 to below 5,000 euros: the penalties are triggered from this amount. The obligation to have a Pos and accept card payments remains for merchants and professionals

WOMEN’S OPTION

The advance rises to 60 years (reducible by one year per child up to a maximum of two) and for only three categories of disadvantaged women.

VAT NUMBER

The 15% Flat Tax rises for incomes up to 85,000 euros. An incremental flat tax is also foreseen for the self-employed for those who increase their income up to 40,000 euros compared to previous years.

QUOTE 103 AND REVALUATION OF PENSIONS

In 2023 you can retire at 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions. The automatic revaluation of checks is 100% for checks up to 4 times the minimum and 80 to 85% of the indexation for those between 4 and 5 times, with a reduction for the higher brackets. Only for 2023 will the minimum pensions rise to 600 euros for the over 75s

BASIC INCOME

For the “employable” the subsidy in 2023 remains only for 7 months and expires after the first refusal of an offer, even if it is not “fair”. For 18-29 year olds who have not finished compulsory schooling, it is subject to attendance of training courses. The rent portion of the check will be paid directly to the landlords. S – TAX AMENDMENTS

There are 12 amnesties to promote peace between the tax authorities and the taxpayer. The removal of folders up to one thousand euros and up to 2015 starts from the end of March: for fines only interest is canceled but the Municipalities can decide not to join. There is also the sport saver: payments suspended due to Covid can be paid in installments with a mini-penalty.

FIXED RATE

Variable-rate mortgages can be renegotiated by switching to fixed-rate, but only if up to 200 thousand euros, with Isee up to 35 thousand euros and without payment delays. The 50% VAT deduction arrives on the purchase of class A and B houses and the first home bonus for under 36s is extended

UNIVERSITY AND SCHOOL

The fund for university scholarships is increased. For eighteen-year-olds, App 18 remains only for 2023: from 2024, it splits into two cards based on income and merit.

VOUCHER

They return for occasional work (with a maximum salary limit that rises to 10,000 euros) and can be used in agriculture, but also for discos and night clubs.