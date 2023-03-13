An avalanche that overwhelms everything. We will thus be able to define what is happening in the last few hours in the banking world on the other side of the world.

From SVB to Signature: what’s going on

It was originally the Silicon Valley Bank, the second largest US bank to collapse, in US history, after the bankruptcy, also in 2008, of Washington Mutual. The US government took the field and to prevent the failure of Silicon Valley Bank from turning into a new Lehman Brothers. The Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed announce – in a joint statement – that all deposits with SVB will be available from Monday, including those above $250,000 insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

But it wasn’t enough and it also closes Signature Bank, a New York-based digital currency-focused bank. To scare systemic risk as stated by the Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC in a joint statement released yesterday evening. Signature is one of the major banks in the cryptocurrency sector, the largest after Silvergate, which announced its immediate liquidation last week.

According to FactSet, Signature’s market value was $4.4 billion as of Friday, after a 40% plunge this year.

The avalanche continues to grow and now to be overwhelmed is another US bank, the First Republic bank in San Francisco, which lost 70% in premarket trading on Monday, after falling 33% last week. Jim Herbert, founder and executive chairman, and Mike Roffler, chief executive officer and president of First Republic, said “First Republic’s capital and liquidity are very strong and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for banks. well capitalised”. For now, there is no stop sign. We’ll see.