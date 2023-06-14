Home » From the attack on Fini to the notes on Meloni. Berlusconi’s milestones. VIDEO
Business

From the attack on Fini to the notes on Meloni. Berlusconi’s milestones. VIDEO

by admin
From the attack on Fini to the notes on Meloni. Berlusconi’s milestones. VIDEO

Registered newspaper – Director in charge Angelo Maria Perrino – Reg. Trib. of Milan n° 210 of 11 April 1996 – VAT number 11321290154

© 1996 – 2021 Men & Business Srl All rights reserved

For your advertising on the site: Click here

Contacts

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Change consent

Affaritaliani, before publishing photos, videos or texts from the internet, carries out all the appropriate checks in order to ascertain that they are free to circulate and do not violate copyrights or other exclusive rights of third parties. To report any errors in the use of confidential material to the editorial staff, write to us at [email protected]: we will promptly remove any material that violates the rights of third parties.

See also  Ferrari, record accounts without price war. Vigna: «Agility and speed in the transition»

You may also like

The added value of the automobile manufacturing industry...

Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more...

Repubblica-La Stampa, rags fly between Molinari-Giannini. Here because

Workation: Up to 60 days home office abroad?...

BTP Valore, Meloni’s appeal accepted: 99% of orders...

When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and...

Politics – Özdemir and Paus answer questions in...

US inflation falls to a two-year low

Provisional end for Microsoft’s Activision takeover

Stock exchange: Wish, Lordstown & Co. – These...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy