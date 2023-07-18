From the Bei a 300 million loan for the digital and innovative development of Amplifon

Listen to the audio version of the article

Amplifon, a group specializing in hearing care, is preparing to invest over 300 million in the development of its products and services, thanks to the support of the EIB, the European Investment Bank, which has just granted a 300 million euro loan to company (out of a total of 350 million approved), with the aim of accelerating its innovation and digitization process.

The loan agreement signed in Milan by the EIB’s vice president, Gelsomina Vigliotti, and by Amplifon’s managing director, Enrico Vita. «By financing Amplifon, the EIB demonstrates its closeness to an Italian company that is a world leader in its sector, helping to improve the lives of people with hearing problems and to promote their social inclusion – commented Gelsomina Vigliotti–. Thanks to investments in research, innovation and digitization, Amplifon will further improve its global competitiveness in order to offer the best hearing assistance and increasingly tailored services for its customers”.

Innovation is one of the keys to Amplifon’s development, said Enrico Vita: «The support received from the EIB confirms the solidity of our path of innovation and digital transformation, which started from Italy and the European Union. We are dedicating increasing time and resources to the development of new technologies and the virtuous use of data to offer those who turn to us an increasingly personalized audiological experience, to the benefit of people’s quality of life”.

The loan will also allow Amplifon to optimize the financial structure, both in terms of the cost of funding and the extension of the average duration of the debt.

Amplifon’s investments will mainly be made in Italy, but also in Spain, France, Germany and other European Union countries. The implementation of the project will ensure the creation of new jobs, contributing to economic growth in the countries involved.

