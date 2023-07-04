From the Campanian “Is Pop” to the Sardinian “Taquito”: here are the best street foods in Italy

The best Italian street food: the Gambero Rosso guide

Between current trends in the field of Italian cuisine certainly occupies a prominent place street food. The so-called street food is in fact a constantly growing reality both as a presence during festivals and as a production inside restaurants. Here then is one guide drawn up by the authoritative food and wine magazine Red shrimp on the story of street food from North to South: Street Food 2024 contains beyond 500 addresses throughout Italy and indicates the top 20 regional championswith an appendix entirely dedicated to food trucks, which valiantly tour Italy between squares, deliveries and festivals.

