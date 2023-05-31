Home » From the CDM ok to the Made in Italy bill. Sovereign wealth fund of 1 billion euros
Business

From the CDM ok to the Made in Italy bill. Sovereign wealth fund of 1 billion euros

by admin
From the CDM ok to the Made in Italy bill. Sovereign wealth fund of 1 billion euros

Enhancement of the 100% national wood-furniture supply chain, of textiles, boating, ceramics and goldsmith products

The Council of Ministers gives the green light to the Made in Italy bill. The text, on which the ministry headed by worked Adolfo Ursointroduces several innovations: from the 1 billion sovereign wealth fund to promote strategic supply chains to the Liceo del Made in Italyto the Nutrinform Battery as a compass instead of the Nutriscore, but also the fund for the protection in the world of Italian agricultural, food, wine and spirits geographical indications, the so-called ‘II.GG’.

The objective of the sovereign wealth fund is to stimulate the growth and consolidation of national strategic supply chains, also for the procurement phase of critical raw materials. Just as, among the measures introduced, there is great attention on the sectoral ones in support of the main supply chains of excellence through the enhancement of 100% national wood-furniture supply chain, textile, nautical, ceramic and goldsmith products. Moreover, 10 million euros are intended to strengthen self-entrepreneurship and female entrepreneurship initiatives.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Mo-Fr: closes the first half of 2022 with € 318.4 million in turnover and + 251.8% of net profit

You may also like

Sammontana, CEO Bagnoli: “The climate penalizes ice cream”

Suzhou Ziru Haiyan plans to upgrade another 150...

Inflation: Germany is in a dangerous quandary

Vis Factor is born, the new strategic positioning...

Shenzhen: Increase financial investment to form an artificial...

Flying: This airline weighs passengers

Forecasts and Quotation, Should You Invest?

Scholz and Habeck promise savings banks help with...

They walk on a 35-metre-high crane: reported for...

Inflation rate in Germany falls to 6.1 percent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy