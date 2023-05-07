From the clash over migrants to “war salesmen”: all Meloni’s problems

From the controversy of the French on migrants to the coronation of King Charles III: the comment

Before returning to the behavior of Andrew Romano towards Charles Rovellia trivial consideration on the serious affront that the Minister of the Interior Darmanin of the government Macronhe would have done at Melons. The hypothesis that a large part of the Italian press cites as the cause of the serious offense (give the government Melons incompetent in managing immigration due to Macron’s fear that melonism could favor Le Pen in the next elections).

But, if this explanation is a hypothesis, even a plausible one, the numerical comparison between the landings in the era Melons and those of the years in which you accused the government of irresponsibility and proposed the famous naval blockade, is a catastrophically true numerical fact that inexorably proves the French right. We do not defend the indefensible, for a misplaced nationalism. Do Italians demand an apology? They roll out the numbers and, of course, make no apologies. Conclusion: la Piaciona, with Macron… flopped. And he, even if in a bad way, made the truth be told.

Andrea Romano: I am a civilized Roman. Masks, until April 30, continued to be mandatory in hospitals and nursing homes, despite the fact that many studies had demonstrated their uselessness and, lately, even their danger. The Don Abbondio who took the place of the never sufficiently blamed Golden Donkey 2020 (Hope) invented, says Belpietro, “the anarchy of the gags”, starting from last May 1st, the starting date of the free everyone: each Region will do as it wishes indeed, if I have understood correctly, everyone will do what they believe. Like at carnival: those who want to dress up wear a mask, that is, use a mask.

So finally all Italians can throw away the mask. Andrea Romano also threw away his mask and, with two interventions, we discovered that, having removed the masks, he wants to go gagging, or parroting, even if he recognizes, his goodness, that in Italy there is the right to speak and therefore to express one’s own thought, even for those who disagree, from that of the flock.

For April 25 he wanted La Russa, who I think is, like many others, partially anti-fascist, pronounced the ABRACADABRA, magic word to have, being an anti-fascist even if only in words, the legitimacy to be part of the government. Feel the ideas of the physicist Rovelli, has given a new, unequivocal, more serious demonstration of intolerance and also of serious ignorance and contradictory nature. More clearly: he shot himself in the foot, bringing up, inappropriately, George Orwell. Obviously, this has not escaped those who know Animal Farm, such as Francesco Borgonovo, the excellent journalist, deputy director of La Verità.

Subscribe to the newsletter

