□ Zhang Xingfu, our reporter Li Minfeng

A few days ago, Daqing Oilfield held a ceremony for the first wind turbine to be connected to the grid for power generation. This marks a staged progress in the oilfield clean energy alternative project, a solid step towards focusing on the “dual carbon” goal and accelerating the construction of a new pattern of “multi-energy complementarity and green development”.

From the commissioning of the first surface photovoltaic project to the successful connection of the first wind turbine to the grid, Daqing Oilfield’s new energy system has set a number of “first” records in a short period of time and realized the new energy business. Started at a high point and developed rapidly.

Accelerating the development of new energy business is one of the “five major businesses” that Daqing Oilfield focuses on promoting, and it is an important chapter in the development of Daqing Oilfield to continue its strength. Daqing Oilfield insists on “grasping new energy business like oil and gas business“, strengthens top-level design, merges into main business development, and promotes high-level organization. Through continuous optimization of new energy management levels, establishment of technical industry support system, and innovative development management model, Daqing Oilfield has created a Unique new energy business management system, clear five paths of green and low-carbon development, build a low-carbon demonstration park, and plan to initially build a 10 million-kilowatt integrated demonstration base for “window, wind, gas and hydrogen storage” by the end of the “14th Five-Year Plan” by 2035 In 2019, a new development pattern of oil, gas and new energy “three pillars” was formed. It is particularly worth mentioning that Daqing Oilfield has focused on building two low-carbon production demonstration projects “one south and one north” with the block as a unit, exploring the management experience centered on “carbon reduction”, and through “energy saving and slimming, clean energy utilization , negative carbon” and other technical measures, auxiliary plant network transformation and re-electrification, etc., to achieve the transition from “target zero carbon” to “essential zero carbon”, and strive to create a new path for green transformation and development of old onshore oilfields in the late stage of high water cut.

In just 4 months, Daqing Oilfield completed PetroChina’s first water surface photovoltaic project – Xinghuo Water Surface Photovoltaic Demonstration Project. Since then, the construction of Longyilian Wind Power Project, the first wind power utilization project in Daqing Oilfield, has been accelerated in an all-round way. The project is located in Duerbert Mongolian Autonomous County. The installed capacity of the project is 10,000 kilowatts. The main project includes two wind turbines with a single-unit capacity of 5 megawatts. After the project is completed and put into operation, the cumulative annual power generation is expected to be 31.25 million kilowatt-hours , the annual use of clean energy is 9,500 tons of standard coal, and the annual emission reduction of carbon dioxide is 24,800 tons; China National Petroleum Corporation’s first U-shaped geothermal well group is also speeding up the construction. Geothermal energy is a green, low-carbon, recyclable and renewable energy with large storage capacity, wide distribution, clean and environmentally friendly, stable and reliable. Daqing Oilfield Chaore R3-U well group project plans to build 13 pairs of U-shaped wells. After all are completed, it is expected to meet the heating demand of 490,000 square meters of Daqing Oil Production No. 10 Factory, save 27,800 tons of coal and reduce carbon emissions by 48,800 tons, and will gradually develop into industrial heat.

On March 15, the new energy joint research and development center jointly established by Daqing Oilfield and Shenzhen New Energy Research Institute was unveiled, marking a new step in promoting the development of new energy technology and creating a model of “production, learning and research” cooperation . The two parties will accelerate the scientific research and transformation of achievements in the fields of hydrogen energy, smart microgrid, and geothermal energy, so as to promote the self-reliance and self-improvement of new energy technology, and jointly shoulder the major responsibility of ensuring national energy security. According to the classified layout of “application generation, research and development generation, and reserve generation”, Daqing Oilfield fully relies on the advantages of oilfield infrastructure and industrial scale, adheres to the combination of resource advantages and industrial cultivation, promotes innovation-driven and industrial upgrading, and industrial planning and regional development Coordinate and strengthen cooperation with superiors, colleges and universities, and social scientific research forces to create a full-chain new energy business system.