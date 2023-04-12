All the numbers of the Def

Three billion to cut the tax wedge on medium-low incomes, GDP growth revised upwards compared to November and a path of public debt contraction that has started and continues until 2026. Yesterday evening the Council of Ministers approved the Economic Document and finance, the first of the Meloni government. Let’s see all the highlights.

“Today the government outlined the economic policy for the next few years, a line made up of stability, credibility and growth. Let’s responsibly revise the GDP estimates upwards and continue the process of reducing the public debt. These are the cards with which Italy presents itself in Europe”, commented Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The premier, in the CDM, also underlined the importance of intervening in favor of families to support the birth rate: “We need to address the problem of demographic decline and new births”.

Down the tax wedge

Three billion to increase the spending power of families with medium-low incomes immediately, as early as May and until December. This is the goal set by the government, which yesterday promised an intervention “to be implemented soon”. To do this, the deficit is increased: against an estimated deficit trend for the current year of 4.35 per cent of GDP, the existing deficit target (4.5 per cent) is in fact maintained. In this way the three billion to be made available to families are obtained.

“I think it’s a good sign that everything the government manages to save and have in financial resources goes to be decisively invested in the world of work”, explained the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida. Instead, criticize the opposition. Senator Pd Cottarelli contemptuously defines it, in Repubblica, as “a little treasure” of unclear origin. While the 5 Stars said that “using the Def to make petty politics is a level that no government has reached up to now”.

4 billion to reduce taxes

Accompanying the Def, the government explained in a press release that, in 2024, 4 billion will be available to cut taxes. “For 2024, public finance projections show that, given a deficit trend of 3.5 per cent, maintaining the 3.7 per cent of GDP target will create fiscal space of around 0.2 points of GDP ”.

Figures that, continues the government, will be destined “for the Fund for the reduction of the tax burden, for the financing of the so-called ‘unchanged policies’ starting from 2024 and for the continuation of the reduction of the tax burden in 2025-2026, and will contribute to a significant revision of public expenditure and greater understanding between the tax authorities and the taxpayer”. Furthermore, the forecast contained in the Def is that the tax burden will gradually reduce during the legislature: from 43.3% in 2023 to 42.7% by 2026.

Debt and deficit

In 2022 the debt-to-GDP ratio was 144.4%, 1.3 percentage points lower than last November’s DBP forecast. A decrease which, in line with the objectives indicated in the programmatic scenario, will continue to progressively decrease in 2023, to 142.1%, in 2024, to 140.9% in 2025, until it reaches 140.4% in 2026.

The Def also aims to gradually reduce, but significantly and sustained over time, the deficit and debt of the Public Administration in relation to GDP. Consistent with this objective, the Government confirms the net debt targets set out in last November’s document: 4.5% in 2023, 3.7% in 2024, 3.0% in 2025, up to 2.5% in 2026.

Pil

In the trend scenario with current legislation, GDP is expected to grow by 0.9 per cent in 2023 (plan 1) ― figure revised upwards compared to the November DBP, in which 2023 growth was set at 0.6 per cent ― of 1.4 percent in 2024 (planned 1.5) of 1.3 percent in 2025 and 1.1 percent in 2026 (same percentages in the planned).

The estimate for 2024 is therefore revised downwards (from 1.9%) compared to last November. The projection for 2025 is in line with the DBP, while the expected deceleration for 2026 is due to methodological practices agreed at EU level.