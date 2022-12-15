Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the latest assists in favor of the Italian productive fabric that bears the signature of the EIB (European Investment Bank), the financial arm of the European Union operating in 160 countries, was a few weeks ago with the go-ahead for a loan of 1 9 billion euros for the Tyrrhenian Link, the double submarine cable Terna which will connect the peninsula with Sicily and Sardinia.

But, if one rewinds the history of the bank, born in 1958 and of which Italy is one of the three main shareholders, together with France and Germany, one discovers that the EIB has always been a crucial ally for the country system, with over 254 billion in investments supported since 1959 through 2600 projects. And, in 2021, this support reached record levels with 122 transactions signed by the institute for a total of 13.5 billion euros, of which 51% for the benefit of over 47,000 SMEs. «The EIB is a financial institution that enjoys a triple A rating and is financed on the markets at particularly competitive rates – explains EIB vice president Gelsomina Vigliotti to Il Sole 24 Ore -. And, above all when the economy slows down, it is therefore able to ensure loans with long maturities, which accompany the life cycle of the investments, and with good interest rates».

Pandemic and war interventions

A double benefit that proved crucial both during the pandemic crisis – when the Luxembourg-based institute, together with EU member states, grounded the Pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF) as a corporate protection shield against the impact of Covid – and, more recently, with the explosion of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. “We were one of the first institutions to move in support of the Kiev government – continues Vigliotti – and we immediately allocated, on two occasions, since the beginning of the war, 1.7 billion euros of funding to support local infrastructures and institutions ».

Next to this element, then, the EIB intervenes with the usual and fundamental activity of support to the European Commission which has prepared, in response to the effects caused by the conflict, a 300 billion plan by 2030 (RepowerEU) to accelerate the farewell to the gas and to boost the development of renewables and energy efficiency, of which 210 billion will be grounded by 2027. «We have decided to support the European path with a program of 30 billion in loans over the next 5 years with the objective of activating investments of 115 billion euros by 2027. This means that the EIB has increased its support capacity by around 5-6 billion a year to finance the push towards green sources and energy efficiency». A strong focus, therefore, on the energy transition. But the EIB, the vice president is keen to underline, «finances the economy across the board, from health to innovation and we do it either directly, for example, with venture debt instruments or through the European Investment Fund where we intervene by participating in funds of funds which in turn invest in venture capital and private equity».

Pnrr, under direct management 770 million euro

The EIB therefore moves at 360 degrees. And, in confirmation of its strategic role for the economy, it is also worth highlighting the effort put into the field for the Pnrr. Where, recalls Vigliotti, “we have directly managed 770 million euros linked to tourism and urban regeneration, but we are ready to intervene even if the financial resources are not sufficient to be able to complete the projects”. As already happened in December last year with the EIB which signed the first operation of a work (the Genoa breakwater) co-financed by the Government with resources from the Complementary Recovery Fund. “In that case – explains the vice president – the EIB activated a framework loan of 300 million euros to the port system authority of the Western Ligurian Sea to help finance the largest renovation project in the Ligurian port area of ​​the last 25 years . But it is a model that can also be replicated elsewhere». Additional resources, therefore, that can be activated on individual projects which can also benefit from the technical support of the EIB.