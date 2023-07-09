Home » From the Federal Palace to the private sector
From the Federal Palace to the private sector

From the Federal Palace to the private sector

From the Bundeshaus back to the private sector: march through the communicative instances

The number of communication professionals in the administration is increasing, but some find a way out of the endless escapes from the Federal Palace.

Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter with her former Head of Communications Christoph Nufer.

Image: Marcel Bieri/Keystone

Last week it was announced that Christoph Nufer was moving to Dynamics Group, one of the country’s best-known communications agencies. I have known and appreciated Nufer for 25 years. The law graduate earned his spurs at the Schawinski broadcaster Tele24. He then really came to the state and became Federal Councilor Keller-Sutter’s head of communications. Now it’s back to the private sector. Nufer thus practices the march through the communicative institutions.

It’s amazing that only the view of things – in this case Berne – changes. Nufer’s path is not atypical: more and more journalists eventually migrate to the communications industry. It is remarkable, however, that Nufer found his way out of the endless escapes from the Federal Palace before he retired. Bundesbern now employs over 400 communications people, almost twice as many as in 2007.

Communication agencies such as Dynamics, Farner, Furrerhugi or Hirzel.Neef.Schmid.Counselors are also called in to support them. Which means that more and more communication experts are serving a dwindling number of journalists. Reality is different from reality, Helmut Kohl recognized. But this – and Nufer knows this – is only a question of perspective. Only the hourly rate for processing them should now be higher than before.

