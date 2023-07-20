From the future of the Tim network to digital, the Agcom report

“The technology runs extremely fast and the adjustment often the Starts painstakingly behind. And yet, especially in Europe, the regulation is certainly trying to shorten the distances”. With these considerations the president of AgCom James Lasorella concluded the presentation Annual report of the Authoritywhich has been invested with new tasks, to keep pace with the evolution of technology and the explosion of digital and Internet platforms.

“Il Digital Services Actwhich enters into force in February 2024, will constitute the new regulatory challenge, which we will find ourselves facing in the second part of the consiliation”, stressed Lasorella, recalling that “interlocution with the Government has been underway for some time” entrust AgCom with the role of coordinator of digital services nationwide.

The new tasks

“For AgCom and new tasks will be a major challenge because they imply the need to identify effective coordination mechanisms at the national level and at the European level”, explained the president of the Authority, adding that “the key to face the digital challenge it is certainly in the cooperation and in the interaction of all the institutional subjects and in particular of all the competent authorities in the various sectors, coordinating the efforts from a system perspective”.

The annual report showed that the electronic communications sector recorded, in the year 2022, one further reduction in terms of total resources 3.3% (-2.8 in 2021) in the context of a substantially recovering macroeconomic framework. The overall value of the sector is now around 27 billion euroswith a flex, in the five-year period 2018-2022 equal to -13.7% (-4.3 billion euros). This decline was mainly caused by the decline in the resources of the mobile networkwhose value is dropped by 5.3% to 11.74 billion euros, while the services of fixed network have registered a less marked decline of 1.7% to 15.19 billion euros.

Spending on the network

The evidence that emerged for 2022 confirm trends that have already been underway for several years: the expense total number of service users fixed network it turns out progressively superior as observed for the services on mobile network and that’s because, strong competitive pressure exercised on mobile prices, corresponds to an increase in revenues from the fixed network induced by the progressive diffusion of ultra-broadband.

In the telecommunications sector, the action of the regulator it was strongly conditioned by uncertainty relating to the possible transformation (although still in progress) of the structural arrangements and ownership of the dominant operator. In this context, however, the Authority has

proceeded, with a majority resolution, to the pricing fixed network access services for the years 2022 and 2023, extending the validity of the previous market analysis, and continued to examine the TIM co-investment project in very high capacity networks.

Investments in network infrastructures are reduced by 7.3% going from 7.49 to 6.95 billion euros: in the fixed network (-4.2%) the investments of the incumbent undergo a significant contraction (-25.4%) whereas for the other operators there is a growth of 5.6%; the mobile network, on the other hand, experienced a greater decline (-12.8%) with TIM’s investments down by 21% against a reduction of 9.6% observed for the other operators.

Newspaper performance

As for the media, the consumption of traditional media has been affected by the macroeconomic condition of the last three years, continuing to demonstrate signs of weakness also in 2022. The reduction in revenues deriving from both the sale of copies of newspapers and periodicals and from subscriptions to satellite and digital terrestrial pay TV should be noted. In line with last year’s data, the decrease in revenues attributable to the sale of offline products is therefore confirmed, which led to a loss of 790 million euros in the last 5 years. Even the investments in promotion and advertising suffer in 2022 one 4.1% braking. In contrast, revenues from public resources increased by 4% thanks to the collection of the Rai license fee.

For the television sectorFrom a technological point of view, the last year was characterized by the conclusion of the activities aimed at releasing the 700 MHz band and by the transition to the second generation digital terrestrial transmission standard, DVB-T2, which will be completed in 2023. An examination of the indices audience figures in 2022 confirm last year’s trends: the increase in the audience of online platforms and the reduction of those of digital terrestrial and satellite. Unlike other media, Radioboth in terms of ratings and with reference to the total resources allocated to the sector, discounts uncertainties to a lesser extent macroeconomic and geopolitical, but has not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

2022 sees further exacerbate the crisis, now structural, of the newspaper sector in Italy, largely due to the reduced propensity of Italians to access the information produced by paid newspapers and the lower propensity to spend by advertisers. The 9.7% reduction in the total circulation of paper copies was only partially offset by the increase in sales of individual digital subscriptions, which mark +4.2% compared to the previous year. As regards the market sharesin 2022 the group GEDI – controlled by Exor since April 2020 – remains the first operator in terms of total revenues (24.4%) followed by the Cairo Communication/RCS Mediagroup group with 22.4%.

digital services

In the sector of digital servicesyou can appreciate increased relevance of platforms. Considering the revenues from advertising on all means of communication in the period 2018-2022, the platforms recorded an increase in their share of 20 percentage points, reaching a weight equal to almost half of the resources. Precisely the role assumed by the platforms, both nationally and globally, imposes a series of reflections also in terms of informational pluralism and engaged Agcom under the profile of the monitoring and the adoption of institutional initiatives capable of increasing transparency of the online information system, to contrast phenomena such as disinformation, polarization, selective exposure, the onset of echo chambers, and to ensure adequate protection for minors surfing the net.

In the last year the process of transformation of the postal market: the digitization of the sector has led, on the one hand, a decrease in the volume of correspondence (letters)due to the replacement of communications with electronic methods (e-substitution), on the other hand, thanks to the growth of electronic commerce and the affirmation of digital platforms, there has been a parcel shipments explosion.