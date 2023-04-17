From the G7 yes to biofuels for the car. Slap to the European Commission

The G7 supports the Italian line on biofuels

“It is significant that the Italian position on decarbonisation has been fully shared by the G7. Proof that we are on the right track. I applaud the minister Pichetto Fratin who attended the meeting. That’s what she commented the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso on the conclusions of the G7 Summit on Climate, Energy and the Environment which was held in Sapporo in Japan. where it was highlighted the importance of the role of biofuels in the decarbonisation of the auto sector. “I am sure that the reasons of science and technology, the reasons of common sense, will soon prevail in Europe too” added Minister Urso.

The difficult negotiation

The stance, which in fact decisively strengthens Italy’s requests within the EU, it comes after weeks of difficult negotiations on the transition to a green car. The program imposed by the European Commission provided for a ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035 in favor of electric cars only. But the decision had been blocked on the eve of the last vote thanks to Italy’s “no”. with which they were later associated Poland, Bulgaria and Germany. From the subsequent negotiation a new regulation had arisen which added to the electric also the e-fuel (as requested by Berlin), but not biofuels as Rome wanted. A decision immediately rejected by the Italian government given the contradictory decision to promote e-fuels, but not bens greener biofuels.

In 2026 the final decision

Position taken, that of the Meloni government, which is bearing fruit. Only a few days ago, in fact, theEnergy Commissioner Kadri Simson, had announced the opening of negotiations with Italy precisely on the issue of green cars. And now comes the green light from the G7.

For the final decision in any case, it will be necessary to wait until 2026, year in which the EU calendar towards the ecological car provides for a verification of what has been achieved by the Plan. In between, however, there are the European elections and the outcome of the vote cannot fail to weigh on the decisions of a European Commission where the the more fundamentalist environmentalist component is already losing support today.

The negotiation on the green house

Meanwhile, tomorrow, April 18, negotiations on the green housing directive will resume between EU Commission, Council and European Parliament. After the go-ahead from the European Parliament on March 15, the negotiations should smooth out the resistance of some states, including Italy, before the new plenary vote.