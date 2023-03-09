Listen to the audio version of the article

The Gerolamo Gaslini Foundation doubles, from 10 to 20 million euros, its allocation for the implementation of the renovation works of the Giannina Gaslini pediatric hospital. The decision was taken by the Foundation’s Board of Directors, chaired by the Archbishop of Genoa, Monsignor Marco Tasca.

It was Tasca himself who proposed, explains a note, «the disbursement of a further loan of 10 million euros in capital account, in order to increase the percentage of non-repayable public funding, thus decreasing the burden of the concession fee which will be a burden on the Gaslini Institute starting from the delivery of Pavilion Zero, expected by June 2026».

Renovation intervention

The contribution of the foundation, said Edoardo Garrone, president of the Gaslini Institute, «is once again fundamental, as it has always been in the history of the hospital, for the realization of this renovation work. We are grateful to our archbishop, president of the Gaslini Foundation, and to the entire council for the trust placed in us, which allows us to begin the work of transforming and relaunching the hospital in the necessary time frame».

The hospital renovation project includes four different phases. The first takes place with the construction of a monobloc pavilion, built from scratch and called, precisely, Zero, which will allow the centralization of all emergency and urgency functions with a high assistance intensity and surgical activities.

The second phase, with an estimated duration of 17 months, involves the restructuring of three pavilions. Subsequently, the third and fourth phases will lead to the renovation of two other pavilions. And Gaslini should be completely renovated in six years and four months.