“We heirs of the leader of the PCI”. The last metamorphosis of Giuseppe Conte

Joseph Conte he is an undoubtedly tough guy who has succeeded where professional politicians have failed. We recall that the Apulian lawyer managed to kill in order: Louis DiMaio, Matthew Salvini e Mario Draghi it’s almost Matthew Renzi who preferred to bring down the yellow-red government with him inside, renouncing the strategic role of needle in the balance.

Other illustrious victims were then the same Beppe Grillowho slipped the party under his nose without realizing it e David Casaleggio which Rousseau paraded, who instead had noticed it in vain. Therefore, a respectable curriculum vitae for someone who until a few years ago was an unknown civil lawyer.

Chance and certainly not necessity wanted him to be Prime Minister during the pandemic which he governed, as it is recalled, with continual lockdown and Prime Ministerial Decree of dubious institutional consistency. Necessity and not chance wanted him to be supported in communication by the former Big Brother Rocco Casalinonow completely disappeared from the radar of politics with a significant relief of journalists.

We said that Conte is a creature of DiMaio but the name was suggested to him by Alfonso Bonafede, known confidentially as “Fofò”, later Minister of Justice. It was then thought of a sort of President of the Council by proxy, who, however, immediately showed himself to be very capable of intorting everyone and consolidating his power. The facts are known. After Papeete, Salvini he was ousted and the second government was born Contethe yellow – red one with the Pd until the epilogue of Renzi.

Then the shrewd”Joseph”he even dropped Mario Draghi leading the right to victory in snap elections. If some candles need to be lit, they should do so Giorgia Meloni a Joseph Conte. The other day, from a club in Ostia, a seaside resort in Rome, he had himself photographed with the image of Enrico Berlinguer in the background saying “we are the heirs”.

All very beautiful, all very choreographed, however all very impudent and not respectful not only of the figure of Berlinguerbut also of that political ethics which should never be disappointed. In short, it is true that Italy is the country of transformism but going from being “the people’s advocate”, as he defined himself in the right-wing alliance with Salvini, to “Berlinguer’s heir” is frankly too much.

Conte he was right-wing with the right-wingers, populist with the populists, Christian Democrat with the Christian-Democrats, left-wing with the left-wingers. A hypostasis of Zelig that would make Woody Allen’s original blush.

Now the attempt to take possession of the symbolic image of the left, taking advantage of the profound crisis of the Democratic Party in search of an identity and a political compass. How can someone who took pictures with Salvini with the placards praising the security decree against migrants now having passed bag and baggage to the other side?

How can a Prime Minister who at the time when i Five stars they mimicked populist sovereignty in Peronist sauce to go hand in hand with a US President like Donald Trump and now pretend to have become a democrat and supporter of Joe Biden? And let’s forget the confusion that showed last Christmas in Cortina between the five stars of the very expensive hotels and the five stars of the Movimento. It is true that politics is the art of the possible, but there is a limit to everything.

