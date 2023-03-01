Listen to the audio version of the article

Underground exploration, excavation and research operations in limited spaces, but also the exploration of other planets. These are some of the applications that the new earthworm robot developed by the Iit may have.

A working group of the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa has created the first softrobot inspired by the biology of earthworms, an automaton that is able to crawl thanks to a modular artificial body that can be extended and shortened when pressurized air passes through it.

A prototype 45 centimeters long

The prototype, 45 centimeters long and weighing 605 grams, was described in the international journal Scientific Reports of the Nature group, and represents a first model of bio-inspired technology applicable in the future for various uses related to explorations in confined spaces.

The earthworm robot is the latest invention produced by the research group of the BioInspired Soft robotics laboratory, directed by Barbara Mazzolai, associate director for robotics at Iit, and has precisely the objective of drawing inspiration from nature and, at the same time, producing new knowledge about biological phenomena.

Replicated the movements of the worms

The creation of the prototype was possible thanks to the study of the mechanisms that guide the movement of worms in the earth. Earthworms crawl, both in and on the surface of the soil, by alternating contraction of muscle layers. The research group, explains a note, has translated these characteristics into new robotic solutions, in particular to replicate muscle movements, the constant volume of the internal cavity (coelom) and the presence of bristles on the body.