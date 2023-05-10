From the Internet Security Conference to the Digital Security Conference “West Lake Discussion Sword” sets sail in the new decade_Hangzhou Net

From the Network Security Conference to the Digital Security Conference “West Lake Discussion of Swords” sets sail in the new decade

On May 7, the 2023 West Lake Lunjian·Digital Security Conference with the theme of “Digital [email protected] China” was held in Hangzhou. Since its inception in 2012, “West Lake Discussion of Swords” has been successfully held for ten sessions. As the new decade approaches, “West Lake Discussion of Swords” has been officially upgraded from the original West Lake Discussion of Swords·Network Security Conference to West Lake Discussion of Swords·Digital Security Conference.

The conference carried out more than 100 special reports centering on “Digital Security Empowering Digital China“, outputting cutting-edge experience in digital China security construction, and offering advice and suggestions to help the digital transformation of thousands of industries, safeguard the achievements of Digital China construction, and build China‘s digital security barrier. More than 2,000 people from government departments, scientific research institutions, universities, and digital ecology practitioners attended the conference. The conference was simultaneously broadcast live on the official website of the West Lake Lunjian·Digital Security Conference, as well as more than 30 media platforms such as Xinhuanet, Guangming.com, Chao News, and Zhejiang Online.

The New Decade Boosts the Construction of Digital China

Help hundreds of cities build digital city benchmarks

At the beginning of this year, the “Overall Layout Plan for the Construction of Digital China” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) was released, which anchored the development direction of the new era for the construction of Digital China. The “two major capabilities” demonstrate the key role of digital security in building a digital China.

On the morning of May 7, the Provincial Internet Information Office, the Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology, the Provincial Public Security Department, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Provincial Communications Administration, the Hangzhou Municipal People’s Government, the National Information Center, the China Institute of Information and Communications Technology, and Anheng Information jointly released the West Lake Theory. The new 10-year plan of Sword·Digital Security Conference has launched three major plans of “industry, talent, and technology“, which will help hundreds of cities build digital city benchmarks in the next ten years, and promote the construction of digital China with digital security. In 2023, the plan will be implemented first in Hangzhou, Beijing, Guangzhou and other places.

As the first batch of landing results of the new ten-year plan of the West Lake Sword-Digital Security Conference, Yang Jianjun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Vice President of the China Institute of Electronic Technology Standardization, and Fan Yuan, Chairman of Anheng Information, jointly established the first training base for network security standardization talents in China unveiled. Subsequently, Gao Chiyang, chief engineer of China Electronics Information Industry Development Research Institute, and Fan Yuan, chairman of Anheng Information, jointly released the “2023 Digital Security Capability Insight Report”.

On the Security Construction of Digital China

Digital security boosts high-quality development

At the main forum of the conference, the guests shared and discussed many important topics in the construction of digital China, covering digital economy, data elements, data security, digital security, digital city and other aspects.

Liu Shijin

Liu Shijin, vice chairman of the China Development Research Foundation and former deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, said in a keynote speech on “Several Issues in Promoting the High-quality Development of the Digital Economy”: As the focus of the development of the real economy shifts to the digital real economy, a correct understanding is needed And give full play to the positive role of capital as a factor of production, promote the innovation and development of digital platforms, grasp the relationship between digital economic development and security, adhere to the word “use” as the top priority, and balance and handle the relationship between data property rights protection, security and utilization.

Fang Binxing

Fang Binxing, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, delivered a keynote speech titled “Cracking the Conflict between the Flow of Data Elements and Privacy Protection”, proposing that in the context of global digital integration, data resources have become national strategic resources, and the balance between the flow of data elements and privacy protection conflicts, it is necessary to adopt four core methods: separation of data usage rights and ownership, data usable but not visible, data not dynamic, and sharing value but not data. data value.

Wu Hequan

Wu Hequan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, pointed out in his speech that as data has become an important factor of production, the security management of cross-border data flow is facing huge challenges. We should take the initiative to meet the Internet era dominated by IPv6, improve data security capabilities through IPv6, and support cross-border data. Effective management of the flow, escorting the safe flow of data.

Fan Yuan

Focusing on the security construction of digital China, Fan Yuan, chairman of Anheng Information, took “Building a credible and controllable digital security barrier” as the topic, and proposed that under the background of digital China construction, it is necessary to establish a lofty, flat and far-reaching concept of digital security. Clarify the relationship between data governance, data security, and data elements, build a credible and controllable digital security infrastructure, and draw a “Fuchun Mountain Dwelling Map” in the digital China era with the digital ecology, jointly build and share the achievements of digital China construction, and build a credible Controllable digital security barrier.

Helping Smart and Safe Asian Games

Digital Security Boosts Thousands of Industries

As a new concept, digital security has broader connotations and application scenarios than network security and data security, so as to ensure the security of the whole process, all-round and whole chain of digitalization in all fields of society.

Asian Games Network Security Protection Joint Launching Ceremony

As one of the most typical digital security scenarios, the security protection of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022 is crucial. The main forum of the West Lake Lunjian·Digital Security Conference held the “Guarding Every Glory, Guaranteeing Every Security—Joint Launching Ceremony of Network Security Protection for Asian Games Games”. At the same time, the “Tianqiong New Generation Security Operation Center” built through new technologies and concepts of network security was officially unveiled, providing all-weather, all-scenario, whole-process, and full-closed-loop security operation guarantee services for the Hangzhou Asian Games, creating an “iron wall” for Asian Games network security “.

On the afternoon of May 7, the conference held 6 parallel forums simultaneously, and will hold 4 parallel forums throughout the day on the 8th, covering digital government affairs, industrial network and data security, MSS security hosting operation services, Xinchuang software supply chain security , artificial intelligence security, Internet of Vehicles security, financial industry security, commercial encryption application, education technology industry integration and innovation development and other multi-dimensional topics. Widely promote cutting-edge innovative technologies and best practices.

The 2023 West Lake Lunjian Digital Security Innovation Achievement Exhibition held at the same time will exhibit the development achievements of the digital security industry, new technologies and new applications in the industry, and digital security risks in specific scenarios. Safeguarding the Smart Asian Games”, “Digital Security Guarding Smart City”, “Black Technology Interactive Experience” and other theme sections.