Orders worth 1.8 billion euros to Prysmian in the Netherlands

Prysmian was awarded two orders for a total value of approximately 1.8 billion awarded by the Dutch transmission system operator TenneT per two electricity grid connection projects, IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1, which will connect the two future offshore wind farms located in the Dutch part of the North Sea to the province of Zeeland, located in the south-western part of the Netherlands. These orders will increase the total value of Prysmian’s order book, bringing it to approximately 8.5 billion.

Prysmian will be responsible for design, engineering, production, installation, test and commissioning of two 525 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) underground and submarine cable systems, including fiber optic cables, and all related accessories for i parchi eolici offshore IJmuiden Ver Alpha e Nederwiek 1, for a total capacity of 4 GW. IJmuiden Ver Alpha is a system for connecting the offshore electricity grid about 176 km long (of which about 164 km offshore), while Nederwiek 1 has a total length of about 217 km (of which 208 km offshore).

Delivery of the first link is scheduled for 2029 and the second for 2030. Each cable system consists of two 525 kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) single core cables (with XLPE insulation for the submarine section and P-Laser insulation for the onshore section), a single core metal return cable and a unipolar optical cable. The submarine cables will be produced in Prysmian Group’s centers of excellence in Pikkala (Finland) and Arco Felice (Italy), while the underground cables will be manufactured in Gron (France). The laying operations at sea will be carried out with the state-of-the-art cable laying vessels owned by the group, in collaboration with the DEME group, a global solution provider in the offshore renewable energy sector.

