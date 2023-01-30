A 1.2 billion euro investment to “promote the economic, social and territorial cohesion of small urban centers and inland areas” by creating a one-stop shop nearby, to access public administration services, and the “largest network of coworking of the country», with 250 “spaces for Italy”. The revolution launched by Poste Italiane through Polis provides for the opening of 7,000 one-stop branches in municipalities with fewer than 15,000 inhabitants: an operation financed for 800 million by the complementary plan to the Pnrr and for around 400 million by the company.

The Polis offices, explains the company, will be “renovated with an innovative layout and equipped with a cutting-edge technological and digital infrastructure”: 40 have already been completed, 230 construction sites will be opened by February, another 1,500 construction sites will be launched by December. In the offices involved in the plan, 7,000 Postamat ATMs, 4,000 stations for the provision of public self-service services, 500 lockers for the delivery of parcels will be installed. 5,000 charging stations for electric vehicles, 1,000 photovoltaic systems, 1,000 smart building systems and environmental monitoring sensors will also be installed. The new spaces will then create a coworking network with over 10,000 workstations.

The launch of the plan was presented in Rome, at the Nuvola dell’Eur, by the managing director Matteo Del Fante and by the president Maria Bianca Farina, in the presence of the president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in whose honor the white voices choir of Santa Cecilia sang the national anthem, by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other government officials.

I services

Among the documents that can be requested at the one-stop shop are the electronic identity card and passport. And then certificates of civil status and personal data, self-declarations of loss, declaration of possession and transport of weapons. Services normally managed by the Ministry of the Interior, will also be available by post. News also on the Revenue Agency front: at the counter it will be possible to request the reissue of the tax code, the account statement of the debt positions, the survey of land registry plans, the exemption from the Rai license fee and the proxies for fragile subjects. Then there are judicial certificates (ministry of justice); ISEE, the contribution statement, the Obis model for pensioners, the single certification that today must be requested from INPS. And again: the issue of the boat licence, the complaint and the request for duplicate licenses (Ministry of Infrastructure).

Commissions

To guarantee the maintenance of the offices, the one-stop shops will collect the commissions currently the prerogative of the Public Administration for certificates and services.