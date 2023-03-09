Home Business From the Pnrr 6 billion to innovate the Public Administrations. But governments are unable to spend it
Digital transition, 6 billion euros from the Pnrr. But our governments have not been able to use them

And to think that the Pnrr dedicates 48 billion euros to the key objective of digital transitionof which around 6 billion goes to technological innovation in the Public Administration and, in particular, just under 2 billion to the IT breakthrough of local PAs.

Boisterous numbers that risk remaining on paper without a substantial commitment, largely unimplemented so far, on the recruitment of new professional figures and without a boost to the training and digital skills of public travets.

But then the government, indeed, the governments should at least follow up on the objectives set for the approach of the Italians to the computerized services of administrations, especially in peripheral, disadvantaged and rural areas of the country. A topic that has become of vital importance during the pandemicwhich marked a paradigm shift in the relationship between the state and citizens.

Despite this, it seems that the lesson has not been fully learned by our institutional systems. Sifting through the implementing decrees of the still missing primary standards, one notices a provision that belongs to a measure dating back even to the times of the first executive Conte.

A law of June 2019 (number 58 converting decree 34) in fact establishes that one or more Dpcm are needed to regulate the identification “of the digital service areas of the public administrations which can also be accessed through technological structures and platforms of Italian post”, as well as the “determination of the categories of users admitted to the use of the identified services”.

