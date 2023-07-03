From the Pnrr to the staff: the accounts of the regional health services are wobbling

Health, the report of the Court of Auditors on Agenas (National Agency for Regional Health Services)

“The Court notes the section of strong instability which has characterized the Organization’s organization in recent years, also due to the regulatory interventions, which appear to be inspired by contingent needs rather than by solid upstream planning, as instead it would require in the delicate sector in which Agenas is called to operate”.

Words that can be read in the resolution of the Court of Auditors, section of the control over the Entities, regarding the financial management of Agenas (national agency for regional health services), anno 2021.

The latter, established in 1993 and supervised by the Ministry of Health, has recently taken on a wider role of link between the Ministry and the Regions on development strategies for the health sector.

READ ALSO: Healthcare Lombardy: another 20 million to reduce waiting times

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

