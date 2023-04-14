Home Business From the Reformist to the Third Pole, Renzi like Andreotti: the new trump card
Business

From the Reformist to the Third Pole, Renzi like Andreotti: the new trump card

by admin
From the Reformist to the Third Pole, Renzi like Andreotti: the new trump card

Third Polo goodbye, all Matteo Renzi’s “open” matches. The analysis

Those who don’t risk don’t whistle“, they say in Tuscany and, certainly, the actor from Rignano is not lacking in courage. His political skill it is recognized by all but, too often, underestimated. Like every “thoroughbred horse” the goal of Matthew Renzi is to win or – translated from the newspeak – to count. Not necessarily -as many believe- this means for Renzi “deal the cards” or “hold the helm of command”; far from it!

Per Renzi it is not important to command, but to be a decisive and strategic element: the Andreotti 2.0just to be clear, that in the Christian Democracy with 10% of the members he was often the ace taker because he was decisive in the congresses. Or the Bettino Craxi of the years of the pentapartito in which with a scarce 15% of the electoral consents he managed to tip the balance; indispensable ally for the formation of the Government. So the goal of the former mayor of Florence is to become a “center of gravity”. Orbit on which to spin the 33 rpm of Italian politics, as happened for the “Conte due” and, subsequently, for the rise of Mario Draghi to the throne of Palazzo Chigi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Heineken invests 73 million in Cagliari to increase beer production

You may also like

But now Deutschlandtempo, you dropouts!

Technical Analysis: Expert gives important tips for stock...

Bertelli and Caracciolo bet on the lathe: bought...

Financing for development – New Development Bank competes...

Pensions, there is no money. Quota 41 postponed:...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal News Jinan Municipal Government...

Economy in picturesItaly remains number one

The banks lead Piazza Affari to +0.9%

Nuclear power plant shutdown: “The economy will shrink”

Byd Act 3, how the Chinese compact electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy