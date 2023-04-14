Third Polo goodbye, all Matteo Renzi’s “open” matches. The analysis

“Those who don’t risk don’t whistle“, they say in Tuscany and, certainly, the actor from Rignano is not lacking in courage. His political skill it is recognized by all but, too often, underestimated. Like every “thoroughbred horse” the goal of Matthew Renzi is to win or – translated from the newspeak – to count. Not necessarily -as many believe- this means for Renzi “deal the cards” or “hold the helm of command”; far from it!

Per Renzi it is not important to command, but to be a decisive and strategic element: the Andreotti 2.0just to be clear, that in the Christian Democracy with 10% of the members he was often the ace taker because he was decisive in the congresses. Or the Bettino Craxi of the years of the pentapartito in which with a scarce 15% of the electoral consents he managed to tip the balance; indispensable ally for the formation of the Government. So the goal of the former mayor of Florence is to become a “center of gravity”. Orbit on which to spin the 33 rpm of Italian politics, as happened for the “Conte due” and, subsequently, for the rise of Mario Draghi to the throne of Palazzo Chigi.

