From the Salone del Mobile to online. This is how the world of furniture changes

The Salone del Mobile projects sales on the web

While the Salone del Mobile closes its doors, companies in the sector are preparing to win new customers. Strengthened also by the visibility that derives from the most important exhibition event in our country. With one certainty: online sales will weigh more and more. “Customers spend about seven hours on the web, always have a smartphone in their pocket and carry out searches for products and brands mainly (67%) online” he explains Valentine Bergamo, managing director of Calicantusan online sales management software company whose clients include brands such as Flos, Elica and Ideagroup.

With Covid, the digital transformation has begun

“The pandemic has prompted furniture companies to further develop e-commerce. More recently there has been a slowdown, but it is clear that the revolution has begun and there is no turning back. On the contrary, we need to invest more” he points out, recalling that digital commerce suffered a slowdown of around 12% in 2023.

From his point of view, the future is in fact multi-channel. So yes to traditional shops and showrooms, but also to the web and social networks from which Italian companies can no longer ignore. “There is the risk of losing market share to the advantage of US and Northern European companies which are more advanced in using the internet as a sales channel” explains Bergamo.

Even buyers love the web

“A lot has changed compared to the past. Buyers no longer travel as they did before the pandemic” he clarifies. “Today, after having participated in international events such as the Salone del Mobile, they prefer to buy online. By now the online sales channel has developed a lot both for the retail and B2B markets” she adds. “For this reason, companies today must develop multiple touch points, different points of contact in the different sales channels. Otherwise, an opportunity for growth is lost,” he added. “We are facing a real generational shift with the idea of ​​commerce passing from the creation of value through a physical to a digital approach” she concludes.

The numbers speak for themselves

Currently, according to Calicantus, Italy is among the most profitable European markets for e-commercewith an expected average growth of online purchases and sales of 57% per year until 2028. The country is rapidly growing in the sector of web sales whose value is estimated to increase worldwide: from 47 billion dollars register in 2021, ecommerce is expected to reach 85 billion by 2025. The sector that is developing the most is currently the B2C, but the B2B is progressing: experts argue that by 2028 it will touch a turnover of 18.97 trillion dollars.

According to a report by Design Diffusion, in Italy, online sales of the furniture sector have grown by 30% in recent years, confirming that there will be more and more users interested in tackling online purchases. Among the sectors currently growing online there is in fact home decor and interior design, with decorative and at the same time functional objects, dedicated to the office and sought after for comfort, as explained by Calicantus who has studied intuitive and at the same time elegant for furniture and interior design companies that want to reach customers not only directly but also online. And that is according to a multi-channel structure that is already consolidated around the world today.

Paying should also be easy

Not only presentation of products and ease of ordering, but also access to credit. This too is a challenge for companies in the furniture sector who want to experiment with new formulas to attract customers. Any examples? “The buy now pay later; the choice between as many payment options as possible and the implementation of the use of wallet digitali come PayPal, ApplePay, Google Paywhich today represent the safest payment systems in the eyes of consumers, for the privacy and confidentiality of their data” the company points out.

In other words, digitization is changing the face of the furniture world. In the services, but not in the contents given that Made in Italy continues to be the protagonist in the world. And the Milan Furniture Fair is proof of this.