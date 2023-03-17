Trussardi in crisis, this is what is happening to the luxury fashion brand

Trussardi faces its darkest period. The luxury fashion brand founded in Bergamo in 1911 by Dante Trussardi and acquired in 2019 by the Italian asset management firm QuattroRwhich has secured 60% of the capital, has been experiencing a severe period of crisis for several weeks.

The debt accumulated by the maison would in fact amount to around 50 million euros. But that is not all. In addition to the “cash” problems, the brand also suffered a severe blow as regards the company’s management. Indeed, within a few days they resigned in unison both the board of directors that the managing director Sebastian Suhl.

And to try to get out of the crisis, the upper floors of Trussardi they relied on a procedure introduced very recently in the Italian legislation: the recomposition of the crisis. In summary, the rule would allow companies in difficulty to preserve their operational capacity, resorting to an external expert to restore the company and negotiate a debt restructuring with creditors. In support of Trussardi the Bergamo consulting firm was called 3X Capital.

Among the first moves of the “new managers” of the label, employees were put in redundancy fund and many shops could be closed, especially those with expiring rents or unprofitable. The objective is to rationalize and reorganize the company so that it recovers its ability to generate profitability, even if its turnover is revised downwards.

