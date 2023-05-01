From the tax wedge to the Citizenship Income, here is the work decree

The work decree of the Meloni government

Vale about 5 billion euros the decree law which the Council of Ministers is preparing to approve May 1, the day of workers’ holiday. A symbolic date for measures that include cutting the tax wedge and transforming the basic income. Part of the money needed for the interventions came with the newly approved Def. This is 3.4 billion euros which lead to an increase in the deficit compared to the trend for 2023. Another 1.6 billion was recovered through the revision of measures already envisaged.

What does the decree law provide?

In detail, the government of Giorgia Meloni intends to allocate more than 3 billion to cut the tax wedge for middle-low income workers. The other measures should benefit families with children. Also arriving are new rules for fixed-term contracts and incentives for employers who will hire under 30s who do not study and do not work. For these hirings, according to the draft, there is “an incentive for a period of 12 months, to the extent of 60 percent of the gross monthly salary taxable for social security purposes”. Finally, a fund of 10 million was created for the families of students who died in school-work accidents.

Citizenship income, goodbye

From 1 January 2024 the Citizenship Income disappears and becomes Inclusion check. A new “national measure to combat poverty, fragility and social exclusion of the weakest groups through paths of social integration, as well as training, employment and active employment policy”, reads the draft of the decree.

It can only be requested by families in which there are disabled, minors or over 60 members and can reach 500 euros per month multiplied by the equivalence scale up to a maximum of 2.2 (2.3 in the case of severely disabled). The scale changes and is worth one for the first component0.5 for each other member with a disability, 0.4 for the other members over 60 or with care, 0.15 for children up to two years and 0.10 for other minors.

what is theInclusion check

“It is a measure of economic support and social and professional inclusion, conditioned by the means test and adherence to a personalized path of activation and social and work inclusion”. THE applicants they must have been resident in Italy for at least five years and the last two years continuously. The family must have a Isee not exceeding 9,360 euros it’s a family income less than 6 thousand per year multiplied by the equivalence scale. The calculation of income includes pensions and salaries for sports work in the amateur area.

Il value of real estate assets other than the dwelling house it cannot exceed 30,000 euros and cars with engine capacity of over 1600 or motorcycles over 250cc registered in the previous three years cannot be owned. The maximum threshold of 6,000 euros per year is increased in the case of renting the house up to a maximum of 3,360 euros per year.

The check is disbursed for a continuous period not exceeding eighteen months and can be renewed, after a one-month suspension, for further periods of twelve months. In the event of starting employment, the salary is not considered in the income up to a maximum of 3,000 euros per year gross.

The placement also changes

To receive the economic benefit provided by the inclusion allowance, you must register with the information system for social and work inclusion (Siisl). The beneficiaries must present themselves for the first appointment at the social services within one hundred and twenty days of signing the digital activation agreement. Thereafter they must show up every ninety days to update their location. In case of no-show, the economic benefit is suspended.

I family members between the ages of 18 and 59 that can be activated at work are sent to the employment centers for the signing of the personalized service agreement. The family loses the economic benefit if one of the components refuses an offer of an employment contract which provides for a period of at least one month. In the case of contracts between one and six months, the benefit is only suspended.

Cutting the tax wedge

Also on the way is the cut in the tax wedge, which should increase by another point for low-medium incomes, and greater tax breaks for companies in favor of workers with children. Furthermore, to support youth employment, employers will be able to apply for an incentive for a period of 12 months, equal to 60% of the gross monthly salary taxable for social security purposes, for new hires of young people who, at the date of hiring, have not completed their thirtieth year of age.