From the trading floor to the film set: Patrick Dewayne in the podcast

Patrick Dewayne has worked in the stock market and in film. by Deka Bank

His professional experience is enough for several lifetimes: Patrick Dewayne is an actor, musician, stock market presenter, financial expert and best-selling author.

Dewayne’s financial career began in the 1990s when he was studying to become a banker. He then worked as a trader on the Frankfurt stock exchange floor, experienced the time of the new market and the notorious crash. From 2001 he worked at Deutsche Bank, later at the finance company State Street.

But the stock market world was not enough for him. After saving enough money, he realized his dream and became an actor. He went to Los Angeles, learned acting there – and then the roles followed. Among other things, he played in more than 100 episodes of “Gute Zeiten, Schlechte Zeiten” and was also part of the cast of the well-known financial series “Bad Banks”, the production of which he also advised on as a stock market expert.

In addition to his acting, he began as a TV presenter for “Der Aktionär” and “Welt” (belongs to Axel-Springer-Verlag like Business Insider) to report on the stock market.

He wrote down the knowledge from his many years in the financial market in two books (“Anyone can make money & you too now” and “Money is also green & sustainable”), both of which made it onto the bestseller list.

How Dewayne invests himself, what he learned about the stock market and how he teaches his children to invest, he talks to our editor and podcast host Leo Ginsburg in the latest podcast episode Money Mindset. Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

Disclaimer: Stocks, cryptocurrencies and investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.

