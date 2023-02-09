Listen to the audio version of the article

Lists, but not only. Although part of a slowdown trend, Italian manufacturing will lose momentum in 2022 but will not retreat, consolidating the leap of the previous year. In the analysis of the industrial sectors by Prometeia and Intesa SanPaolo, between January and November the deflated turnover, net of the price effect, in fact grew by 2.6% in Italy despite the autumn slowdown.

Italy which is confirmed as the closest to pre-Covid levels, half a point away from the figure for the first 11 months of 2019, better than Spain (-1%), France (-4.9%) and Germany (-5.7% ).

Current values ​​that instead tell a much more brilliant story, with growth of 15.9% after the 22% jump in 2021, thanks to the decisive contribution of price growth.

Overall balanced growth, guaranteed above all by a receptive internal market thanks to the growth of investments and the support of incentives. Even in the face of increasingly heavy budget constraints for households, domestic consumption in the first nine months of 2022 in fact recorded a trend increase of 6.5% at constant prices, a result that made it possible to reduce the gap compared to the period pre-Covid. Investments also grew sharply (+10.8%) with the largest contribution coming from the construction sector, driven by the long wave of incentives for renovations and thermal improvement of buildings. However, this progress extends to capital goods (+11.7%) and means of transport (+8.4%), driven in particular by the rebound in registrations relating to company fleets.

If the Italian market has been fundamental, a large contribution has also come from exports, which in absolute value in 2022 marks new historical highs. Not only thanks to inflation: if the push in prices causes exports of manufactured goods to grow (January-October) by almost 20 points in value, the increase at constant values ​​is still significant, equal to 6.5%. As a result of widespread purchases, from EU countries but also from the United States (+31%), the first foreign market for the contribution to the growth of Italian manufactured goods in 2022. Italy, in particular, manages to maintain its Washington’s share of imports, against a decline in France (-0.1%) and Germany (-0.3%).