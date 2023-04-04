Women and work: a research undermined right from the start

Confusion, loneliness and resignation are the main emotions that women try while looking for work and which negatively affect motivation and concentration. This is what emerges from the first report on “Obstacles and Discrimination against Women in Job Search” launched by the Jobiri Observatory, first AI-powered digital career counselor.

The CEO and Co-founder Claudio Sponchioni declared in this regard: “This Observatory was born with the‘goal to identify the obstacles and barriers that women faceunfortunately, still today face in the job search and career advancement.

The survey was conducted between January and October 2022 on a sample of 1,053 women aged between 18 and 65. In addition to the emotional blocks, evidently also conditioned by the current social situation, the results encountered great difficulties right from the construction of an effective CV, therefore a “Skill Gap” which prevents one from presenting oneself optimally to a recruiter. These are the stated reasons: 83% of maternity candidates did not resort to training sessions, 39% do not have the soft skills requested in the advert and 86% do not insert keywords in the curriculum.

Subscribe to the newsletter

