Home Business From the wage gap to politics: finding work for women is a nightmare
Business

From the wage gap to politics: finding work for women is a nightmare

by admin
From the wage gap to politics: finding work for women is a nightmare

Women and work: a research undermined right from the start

Confusion, loneliness and resignation are the main emotions that women try while looking for work and which negatively affect motivation and concentration. This is what emerges from the first report on “Obstacles and Discrimination against Women in Job Search” launched by the Jobiri Observatory, first AI-powered digital career counselor.

The CEO and Co-founder Claudio Sponchioni declared in this regard: “This Observatory was born with the‘goal to identify the obstacles and barriers that women faceunfortunately, still today face in the job search and career advancement.

The survey was conducted between January and October 2022 on a sample of 1,053 women aged between 18 and 65. In addition to the emotional blocks, evidently also conditioned by the current social situation, the results encountered great difficulties right from the construction of an effective CV, therefore a “Skill Gap” which prevents one from presenting oneself optimally to a recruiter. These are the stated reasons: 83% of maternity candidates did not resort to training sessions, 39% do not have the soft skills requested in the advert and 86% do not insert keywords in the curriculum.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Leonardo Del Vecchio, the founder of Luxottica died at the age of 87

You may also like

New law: More security for operators of W-Lan...

no waiver of funds but let’s reshape the...

That’s why you keep paying more at the...

Africa: the activities of the Bolloré group on...

Beijing’s second-hand housing network signed more than 20,000...

AK-Test: That’s what makes a good school bag

Friuli, Fedriga re-elected. Berlusconi rejoices: “Good governance of...

Three years of bank99: Continued growth

Hunan’s economy has stabilized and rebounded, making a...

How Hessen creates knowledge / Episode 11 of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy