From the wedge cut to revalued pensions: this is how the Aid bis decree changes

From the wedge cut to revalued pensions: this is how the Aid bis decree changes

ROMA – Another tax wedge cut for employees with income up to 35 thousand euros gross per year, after that of 0.8% already in force, probably more full-bodied. And theadvance of the revaluation to inflation of pensions which would take effect only in 2023. Here are the new measures of the August Aid decree – for a semester, from July to December – illustrated by the premier Mario Draghi and by the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco to trade unions and businesses and services, received yesterday at Palazzo Chigi.

