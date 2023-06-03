From Tirana comes the go-ahead for the project on the Aqueduct between Albania and Puglia

Ok to the Aqueduct between Albania and Puglia, Emiliano: “An opportunity for all Apulians”

From Tirana comes the ok to kick off the design of the aqueduct that will connect Albania and Italy. In particular, the future link it will depart from Argirocastro (Girokaster) and arrive in Galugnano, in Salento. A work that will allow to get to Puglia 150 million cubic meters of water per year and which includes an investment plan to 2045, by seven billion.

This was announced by president of the Puglia Region, Michele Emilianoduring this morning’s press conference in Bari on the water system: “Il Albanian government has authorized us starting the design of the aqueduct that will connect Albania to Italy. Albania throws an enormous quantity of good water into the sea and obviously has an interest in making it pay for it. We have an interest in obtaining it because for us water means giving a new model to agriculturebut also to help tourism grow and give the people of Puglia a future”, Emiliano began in his speech.

Read also: Schillaci signs an agreement with Puglia for new Taranto and North Barese hospitals

Aqueduct between Albania and Italy: the project plan and future prospects

Specifically, the project first provides the construction of an underwater pipeline for the removal and discharge of purified wastewater of the Municipalities of Bisceglie, Corato, Molfetta, Ruvo di Puglia and Terlizzi, between the provinces of Bat and Bari for a value of 12.2 million euros.

Next, the network digitization interventions, imonitoring of water quality, the rehabilitation and maintenance of water networks for an amount of 100 million. “I will meet the Minister Fitto on 6 June and I would like to tell him that we, the Puglia Region and Aqp, could be of great help and are available, in terms of water, to accelerate the expenditure of the Pnrr throughout the South and beyond. The important thing is that they enable us”, added the president Emiliano.

Subscribe to the newsletter

