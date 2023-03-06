Home Business From Ukraine to the gas alarm, thanks to those who worked hard not to let us miss it
From Ukraine to the gas alarm, thanks to those who worked hard not to let us miss it

by admin
From Ukraine to the gas alarm, thanks to those who worked hard not to let us miss it

Energy emergency, sometimes it is enough to use useless words such as “thank you” and “please” to make life more beautiful

How many articles have been written about things that have happened and about events that have emotionally involved us. Very often the writer finds himself analyzing the causes of the events and at the same time making suggestions, obviously almost never requested, or whipping others to find immediate solutions.

Generally, in Italy, we say that there is no programming and that everything that is done is given by chance and the urgent need to find a modus operandi to fill the gap that has opened up at that moment. We all remember of the “hot” autumn which was supposed to give us a winter without heating due to the treble gas costs and of daily threat by the Russia to turn off the taps, which they also did.

Now that we are at the gates of primavera and it seems that the days, in addition to having lengthened due to the sunlight, have become a little milder, this obviously leads us to use less heating. And here’s where I want to go. We’re all capable of criticizing, if there were a championship, I’d say we’d be number one, but this time I would like to thank all the people who, in various capacities, did their utmost to ensure that we did not lack gas for the winter and they succeeded.

