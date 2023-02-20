UniCredit’s issuance activity continues to make products available to investors in line with the markets, which continue to update growth levels from week to week. The Ftse Mib has grown by around 15% since the beginning of the year, the US technology index Nasdaq by +17% and the European index Euro Stoxx 50 by over +11%. All these hikes are triggering the “autocall” mechanism of many products issued during 2022. Investors therefore find themselves in the position of having to replace expired products with instruments issued in a moment of strong growth market, with traditional barriers set between 60% and 70%, they may not be considered conservative enough.

For this reason, UniCredit has started issuing Certificates with on the market very conservative barriers, between 40% and 50% of the initial value of the underlyings. After issuing Low Barrier products on single underlyings, last week 18 Cash Collect type products were listed on the SeDeX market on baskets of shares and with a Worst-Of characteristic, which envisage maturity barriers set between 40% and 50%.

The main features

These Certificates have baskets of Italian, European and American shares as underlyings, mature in February 2025 and can mature early, starting from November 2023, with the Step-Down effect: every three valuation dates the threshold for the autocall drops by 5%, starting from 100% and reaching 80%. The certificates of this series allow you to obtain conditional monthly premiumsranging from a minimum of 0.55% to a maximum of 1.25%, if on the monthly observation date the reference price of the underlying is equal to or higher than the barrier level, set for this issue between 40% and 50% of the initial value.

At the time of expiration (February 2025) two scenarios are possible:

if the underlying with the worst performance within the basket has a value equal to or higher than the barrier value, the Certificate repays €100, in addition to the final premium and any previously unpaid memory premiums;

if the worst performing underlying within the basket has a value below the barrier level, the Certificate repays an amount commensurate with the performance of the underlying.

An example

Let’s take as an example the Certificate (ISN DE000HC46DH8) on a basket of tourism stocks made up of Airbnp, American Airlines e Carnival, which provides for a barrier to maturity of 40% and a monthly premium of 1.2%, equal to an annualized return of 14.4%. In the event that the Certificate has not already matured early, on the final observation date i.e. February 2025, if the worst underlying of the three is at a value equal to or greater than 40% of its initial value, the Certificate will be redeemed at the value nominal value of €100 and in addition a €1.2 premium will be paid (in addition to any previously unpaid premiums).

Conversely, if the worst underlying of the three loses more than 60% of the initial value and is below the barrier set at 40%, then the certificate will repay a value commensurate with the performance of the underlying. The products of this series are therefore suitable for those investors who want to focus on the growth and/or the laterality of a stock to obtain an attractive yield upon early maturity.

In addition, income from Certificates is considered other income (26% tax rate), and can therefore offset previous portfolio losses. It is possible to view the information on the products updated in real time on the website www.investimenti.unicredit.it