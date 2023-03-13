New issue by Unicredit. This is a set of 10 Airbag Fixed Cash Collect Certificate Autocallable Worst Of on baskets of Italian, European and American shares, in addition to the numerous Cash Collect issues of recent months, traded on the SeDeX and CertX of Borsa Italiana. The main features include: three-year maturity (March 2026) with airbag effect, unconditional fixed monthly premium ranging from a minimum of 0.40% (4.8% annualised) to a maximum of 0.90% (10. 8% annualized) and possibility of early maturity (starting from December 2023) with a step-down effect.

These certificates have been designed for investors who wish to obtain a constant and unconditional flow of premiums from the performance of the securities that form the underlying baskets, which have been chosen to give investors a wide range of possibilities. The objective is in fact to make available to investors a range of tools to take a position on the most important stocks of the last period, while maintaining a discreet protective barrier that is observed only at maturity.

Main characteristics

Fixed Cash Collects allow investors to receive periodic premiums that are not conditional on the performance of the underlying on the monthly observation dates and, unlike the latest Fixed Cash Collects issued by UniCredit, provide for the possibility of early repayment. In fact, starting from December 2023, if the value of the underlying share which, within the basket, has recorded the worst performance is equal to or greater than the redemption value, the Certificate will expire early by repaying the nominal value equal to 100 euros.

Also featured in this issue is thestep-down effecta feature that reduces the early repayment threshold by 5% every quarter: this threshold starts from 100% of the Strike in December 2023, after three months it will be equal to 95%, then it will gradually reduce until it reaches a maximum level equal to 80% of the Strike, thus facilitating early repayment even in the event of a decline in the underlyings.

Expiry scenarios and airbag effect

At the time of expiration (March 2026) two scenarios are possible, if the Certificates do not have an early maturity. If the underlying with the worst performance within the basket has a value equal to or greater than the value of the barrier, set for this issue between 50% and 60% of the initial value, the Certificate repays 100 euros, plus the premium. Otherwise, if the underlying with the worst performance within the basket has a value below the barrier level, the Certificate repays a value of less than €100, plus the last unconditional premium. Thanks to the airbag effect, in this case the refund amount it will not linearly follow the performance of the worst performing underlying but it will be better.

For example, in the case of a barrier set at 50% with respect to the initial value, in the situation in which the worst underlying were to close with a loss of 60% with respect to the initial value, the refund would be equal to 80 euro, in addition to all the premiums paid during the life of the product (which we remember to be unconditional). The airbag effect is therefore an additional element of protection which is added to an already very conservative product having a barrier of 50% or 60% and monthly premiums that are paid unconditionally: these characteristics therefore make it possible to obtain a product with a very conservative risk profile and, at the same time, which can offer attractive returns.

You can view the product information updated in real time on the site www.investimenti.unicredit.it