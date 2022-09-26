Vontobel listed 8 new certificates on the SeDeX of the Italian Stock Exchange Memory Cash Collect con Barriera al 40% to offer protection and return to investors in the current environment characterized by volatility, inflation and rate hikes.

The level of 40% barrier it allows to protect the capital up to 60% of the underlyings by remunerating the investor with annual returns between 6 and 11.40%.

In particular, the new certificates from Vontobel allow you to invest in insurance, retail, Italian equities, sportswear, automotive, energy, French banking, pharmaceutical sectorswith monthly premiums with a memorandum effect, ranging from 0.50 EUR (this is the case of the instrument on the insurance sector) to 0.95 EUR for the certificate on the energy sector.

All new tools have three-year duration (the expiry date is 22.09.2025) and provide for a decreasing autocall level from 100% to 80%. After 6 months, in the event that all the underlyings are above 100% of the initial reference price, the nominal value of 100 euros plus the coupon for the period and any coupons in memory will be reimbursed to the investor and the certificate will cease to exist.

This threshold for early redemption, which starts from 100%, is lowered by 5% every 6 months to reach 80%, meeting the underlying assets and making early redemption more likely.

The intermediate and expiry scenarios

Regarding the operating mechanism of the new Vontobel certificates, there are three scenarios at the monthly interim assessment dates:

1) If all the underlyings are equal to or higher than the Autocall Level, the product terminates early and the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), in addition to the premium for the period and any bonuses in memory.

2) If all the underlyings are equal to or greater than the Bonus Threshold, the investor receives the premium for the period and any rewards in memory, and the investment continues.

3) If at least one of the underlyings is below the Bonus Threshold, the investor does not receive the premium, which is kept in memory, and the investment continues.

The scenarios expiringinstead, they are two:

1) If all the underlyings are equal to or greater than the Barrier, the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), in addition to the premium for the period and any prizes in memory.

2) If at least one of the underlyings is below the Barrier at maturity, the investor receives an amount commensurate with the negative performance of the underlying with the worst performance, with the corresponding loss on the capital invested.

The new range

“In this phase of the market it is necessary to protect the capital and at the same time focus on instruments capable of offering interesting returns, taking advantage of the variables involved: inflation, rate hikes and volatility”. Comment Jacopo Fiaschini, head of Flow Products Distribution Italy. “By placing such a deep barrier of 40%, the new instruments are able to protect the capital down to 60% of the underlyings without having to give up competitive returns.”